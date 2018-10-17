Sonoma County sheriff’s SWAT deputies arrested a wanted Petaluma man Tuesday evening after a standoff near Cotati.
Joseph Vicino, 35, refused to come out of a trailer on Stony Point Road near Mecham Road around 4 p.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. On-duty SWAT deputies responded to the incident after a rifle case was found near the trailer, raising concerns the man could be armed.
Sheriff’s officials alerted the public around 5:30 p.m. they closed Stony Point Road between Mecham and Roblar roads due to law enforcement activity. Vicino, who was wanted on a felony burglary warrant, had prior convictions for assault and weapon brandishing, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said Wednesday.
Vicino eventually came out of the trailer unarmed.
Deputies said he had been accused of theft, an allegation later determined to be unfounded. However, he was arrested on the warrant and suspicion of obstructing officers.
Vicino was booked into Sonoma County Jail on $50,000 bail.
The roadways opened by about 7:15 p.m.
