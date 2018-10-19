An unidentified male driver was killed early Friday in Rohnert Park after a two-car crash that split his vehicle in half, officials said.
Emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls for a crash at Rohnert Park Expressway and Country Club Drive at about 1:10 a.m., the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said.
Sgt. Jerrod Marshall said a man driving an Audi appeared to have been speeding eastbound on Rohnert Park Expressway. A Lexus sedan was turning left onto southbound Country Club Drive when the Audi approached the intersection and ran a red light, Marshall said.
The Audi apparently tried to dodge the Lexus, but the front of the Lexus struck the side of the Audi, Marshall said. The Audi careened into a light pole, splitting the car in half, he said.
The driver of the Audi was dead when first responders arrived, Marshall said. His name was not disclosed Friday as authorities attempted to reach his family. The driver of the Lexus was uninjured.