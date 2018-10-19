A man was arrested Thursday evening for apparently trying to steal a semi-truck, Petaluma police said.
A reported disturbance at about 5:00 p.m. Thursday alerted officers to the 400 block of Payran Street. A man there went into a business, took the keys for a semi-truck and tried to drive away, police said.
He was able to start the truck and get it moving, but he didn’t go far because the vehicle’s brakes had been disabled, police said.
The man abandoned the truck and its attached trailer and started to run. Officers arrived and took him into custody.
Police arrested Justin Mattos on suspicion of stealing the truck and he was booked into Sonoma County Jail. Nobody by that name remained in jail Friday morning, jail records show.