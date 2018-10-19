Santa Rosa police officers arrested two Vallejo men late Thursday night on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery in connection with a shooting that followed a pot deal gone awry.

Milton Harrison Thompson and Samuel Ricardo Hernandez, both 31, were arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail after Santa Rosa detectives tracked them to Antioch in the East Bay, police said in a news release.

Police had sought two men after being called to the 1200 block of Ludwig Avenue in southwest Santa Rosa following gunfire late Wednesday night.

After a man tried to sell the two Vallejo buyers marijuana, the men, at least one of whom was armed, robbed the would-be seller of an undisclosed amount of pot, police said. The seller had a gun of his own and was shot in the hand while exchanging gunfire, police said.

The man who was robbed hit the fleeing vehicle, eventually making it impossible to drive, police said. Officers found the vehicle near Sebastopol with one firearm inside the vehicle as well as another they believed belonged to a suspect in the Ludwig Avenue residence, police said.

Detectives identified the suspects and obtained arrest warrants while looking for the two men, finding them late Thursday evening in Antioch, an hour’s drive from Santa Rosa.

Aided by the Antioch Police Department, police arrested one suspect after watching him get into a vehicle outside a residence. The other man tried to leave through a side door but ran into the arms of additional law enforcement who arrested him without incident, police said.

Santa Rosa Sgt. Josh Ludtke said police had forwarded information to the District Attorney of Sonoma County’s office regarding possible charges for the would-be marijuana seller, whose gunshot wound was not life-threatening and who has not been identified.

