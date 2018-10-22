(1 of ) Sebastopol native Alyssa Jirrels, 17, is pursuing her dream of acting in Los Angeles. She has had roles in "Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "The Mick" and has a starring role on the Disney Channel's "Mech-X4." (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD)
(2 of ) Jennifer Reichardt, 30, is the owner and winemaker at Raft Wines and COO of Sonoma County Poultry, Liberty Ducks. (RAFT WINES/ FACEBOOK)
(3 of ) Tomas Tesfasilassie, 26, took a break from medical school to start Supply the Change, a nonprofit focused on getting donated medical supplies to lesser-developed countries like Eritrea. He is currently working on his master's in public health at Harvard University before returning to UCSF to finish his medical degree. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD)
(4 of ) Oliver Cannard, 17, completed a 4,228-mile solo cross-country bike ride earlier this month along the TransAmerica bike trail. Along the way Cannard, was attached by a rabid dog and completed the journey despite the injury. (ROBBI PENGELLY/ INDEX-TRIBUNE)
(5 of ) Jazmine Lalicker (left), 29, and her sister Aluxa founded The Oyster Girls, a business that brings oyster bars to private events. Their oyster bar, The Shuckery, opened in Petaluma in 2016. (PD FILE)
(6 of ) Anamaria Morales, 20, propelled herself into business studies as the “College Confectionista,” a cheesecake business she started in her senior year at El Molino High School. Last year, the Santa Rosa Junior College student whipped up another project to help families affected by the North Bay wildfires. Proceeds from her “So-Co Strong” baseball caps went to low-income Latino students, faculty and staff members who lost homes in the fires. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(7 of ) Mercedes Hernandez, 23, started her Bow N Arrow Clothing boutique online in 2014 while attending Santa Rosa Junior College and opened a brick-and-mortar location in Cotati in 2016. A second store is in the works. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(8 of ) Jesus Guzman is a powerhouse in the world of social justice. He is a program associate at PolicyLink, providing data and policy analysis for the boys and men of color and chairman of the North Bay Organizing Project's immigration task force. He received his MA in Public Policy from UC Berkeley this year. (BETH SCHLANKER/ PD)
(9 of ) Jose Soto Jr., 26, is the founder of Luther Burbank Center’s mariachi summer camps and new 31-member mariachi ensemble. He joined the center’s staff as music specialist this year after earning his bachelor’s degree in music education. The LBC’s mariachi summer camps provide an enriching cultural experience for students and audiences, while boosting young musicians’ confidence. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD)
(10 of ) Ana Lugo, 29, is an emerging leader in the world of social justice. She is the Director of Communications and Community Relations at Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County and currently serves as Co-Chair of Sonoma County Rises, a group of community leaders advocating equity in the fire recovery process. In 2017, Lugo, center, helped to create UndocuFund, a fund created to bridge the gap in financial support for undocumented members of our community affected by the fires. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD)
(11 of ) Santa Rosa native Austin Meyer (left), 27, is making a name for himself in the journalism world. He was mentored by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof (right) in 2015. His 5-minute Tubbs fire documentary, “Island in the Storm,” was selected for National Geographic’s online Short Film Showcase this year. At present, the National Geographic Explorer grant recipient is working on, “Science vs. Tradition in the first 100 Days,” a film about the intersection of traditional medicine and science in Zambia.
(12 of ) Miles Blakesley, 19, helped rescue David Trezise, Alison Reynolds and Bill Barnier from their Bennett Valley homes during the Tubbs fire. With next to no visibility, he led a caravan of vehicles to safety. Blakesley, center, inspired by the incident, hopes to pursue a career as a paramedic. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD)
(13 of ) Santa Rosa Councilman Jack Tibbetts, 28, is a UC Berkeley graduate and the executive director of the St. Vincent De Paul Society of Sonoma County. A former competitive skier, Tibbetts also has a penchant for sailing, earlier this year he competed in the 2,405-mile Pacific Cup race, leading a crew of six on a two-week race to Hawaii aboard a 41-foot boat dubbed "Defiance." (COURTESY PHOTO)
(14 of ) Three-time Press Democrat soccer player of the year Maddy Gonzalez is finishing up her junior year at Santa Clara University where she is the leading scorer on the #7 team in the nation. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD)
(15 of ) Rosie Wiggins, 27, recently opened the Drawing Board restaurant in Petaluma. Her largely vegan and vegetarian eatery focuses on local seasonal ingredients and artisan cocktails. After last year’s wildfires, Drawing Board cooked up 40 pounds of ground beef donated by Marin Sun Farms in west Petaluma and produce donated by Marin Sonoma Produce to make casseroles for 200 people at evacuation centers. They also gave free grilled cheese and soup to firefighters and victims, with a large table reserved for them in the dining room. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(16 of ) Elizabeth Valdez, 27, became the Valdez Family Winery winemaker in 2016. Her sister, Angelica, 26, handles marketing while brothers Ulises Jr., 24, and Ricardo, 20, assumed harvest duties for their late father, Ulises who passed away earlier this year. In this photo Elizabeth (left) is shown with her parents, Adelina and Ulises Valdez. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE, 2013)
(17 of ) Actor Max Thieriot, 29, stars as Clay Spencer on the hit show "SEAL Team" on CBS. Thieriot has held several featured roles in film and television including the movies "Point Break" (2015), "Jumper" (2008), and "Chloe" (2009) and the A&E hit "Bates Motel." (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, 2013)
(18 of ) Petaluma-born Em Rossi, 21, is a pop artist on the rise. In the past year, she has become a breakout star on the music-sharing app Smule. Her songs have appeared in the movies “The Late Bloomer” and “Countdown” and the videos for her singles “Earthquake,” “Empty Space” and “Young Hearts” continue to rack up clicks. (Rossi via Instagram)
(19 of ) Lynnette Lyon, 29, is an exotic animal trainer and Sonoma resident. At Lyon Ranch, her family business, she takes care of therapy pets and exotic rescue animal. She is the go-to person when the California State Department of Fish and Game find exotic animals in need and has even appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel" and "The Tonight Show." (Robbi Pengelly/ The Sonoma Index-Tribune)
(20 of ) Sonoma Valley High School graduate Kristy Kumar (left), 28, is making a name for herself in the arena of human rights and social justice. After graduating from UC Berkeley, she received a Fulbright Award to teach English and community organize in rural Malaysia. While pursuing her M.A. in International Human Rights at the University of Denver she served as the graduate director of educational programming for their Human Trafficking Center. She is currently the assistant director of educational programming for Colorado State University’s Women and Gender Advocacy Center. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(21 of ) Swimmer, Molly Hannis, 25, made Santa Rosa proud by earning a spot on the 2016 Rio Olympic team. Hannis got her start swimming for the Neptunes swim club and for Santa Rosa HIgh School. Her specialty is breaststroke. (Mark J. Terrill/ AP Photo)
(22 of ) Peter Armstrong, 26, is a Georgetown University and 2010 Sonoma Valley High School graduate. He has worked extensively with the Sojourners, a D.C.-based Christian nonprofit working to advance issues of social justice through messaging, mobilizing, media and advocacy. Armstrong is also a second-year seminarian at Yale Divinity School, studying to be an Episcopal priest. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(23 of ) Claire, 28, and Alan, 26, Ramey help their parents at Ramey Wine Cellars. As co-owners they are heavily involved in the family’s new winery and visitor center proposal on Westside Road in Healdsburg and with Ramey's side label, Sidebar. Alan is the president of the Wine Country Young Democrats and Fundraising Chair & Executive Board Member of the Sonoma County Democratic Party. (SIDEBAR/ FACEBOOK)
(24 of ) Lindsey Strain, 27, has been harvesting oysters since she was a little girl. She manages operations for her family’s company, Bodega Bay Oysters, is an elected member of her regional water board and is the upcoming president of the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Board of Directors. She holds a BS in Agricultural Business from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(25 of ) Ivy Miller, 28, of Sebastopol is a well-known local actress and cannabis advocate. As the manager of two Peace In Medicine/SPARC outlets in Sonoma County, she has helped to navigate the tricky evolution of cannabis distribution in Sonoma County. She has an acting degree from UCLA and has stared in several theatrical productions in Sonoma County. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(26 of ) Allyson Ahlstrom (far right), 22, started her own clothing boutique for needy teens in Windsor, when she was just 14. She took "Threads for Teens," on the road in 2013 after winning the TeenNick HALO (Helping and Leading Others) Award. With her mobile boutique bus and fixed location (in Minneapolis, Minn.) she has helped over 5,000 disadvantaged girls get new outfits. After obtaining her BA from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business she has settled into a career as a financial analyst in New York City. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(27 of ) Denia Candela (center) has come a long way since immigrating to the U.S. at age 13 with no English skills. At 23, she has already earned a bachelor's degree in applied statistics, is an actuary at Puente-International and sits on the board of Los Cien and the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(28 of ) Akash Kalia, 27, was 21 and a business student at the University of Oregon when he got a call from his parents telling him they were filing for bankruptcy. The Days Inn motel they'd been running on Santa Rosa Avenue wasn't doing well. Immediately, Kalia packed up his apartment, dropped out of his classes and headed home to help save the family business. He ditched the franchise, renamed it the Palms Inn and in 2015 converted the 104-room building into single-occupancy housing for homeless people and military veterans. Last year, the American Red Cross of the California Northwest honored Kalia as one of their North Coast "Real Heroes." (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(29 of ) Sonoma Valley High School senior Jacquelyn Torres wants to change the world. Placed in special education courses in the fourth grade, she worked hard to overcome this classification and now has several AP classes to her credit. Passionate about politics and education she has participated in local demonstrations, taken classes at Harvard University, and is currently an intern for Rep. Mike Thompson. (COURTESY PHOTO)