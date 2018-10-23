Founder of the Billionaire Boys Club wants parole

Before O.J. Simpson, before Erik and Lyle Menendez, there was Joe Hunt.

Handsome and charismatic with a boyish charm, Hunt led the Billionaire Boys Club, a social and investment fraternity. Club members, clad in Armani suits and driving high-end BMWs, dined at Spago and partied with supermodels. The exclusive club, however, was a giant, high-stakes investment scam.

The whole scheme unraveled when investor Ron Levin vanished in 1984 after allegedly conning the club. His body would never be found, but a Santa Monica jury convicted Hunt in 1987 of murdering Levin.

Now, Hunt wants a chance to be released and is trying to persuade Gov. Jerry Brown to commute his sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

The question is whether this is the sincere act of a changed man or just another con job by a master manipulator, which is what prosecutors and law enforcement officials believe.

“Joe doesn’t deserve to be out of jail at all,” said Leslie Zoeller, the Beverly Hills police detective who led the investigation into the Billionaire Boys Club. “He is a borderline sociopath in my opinion.”

Hunt faces an uphill battle, despite the criminal justice reform movement sweeping California.

Brown in recent months has commuted 18 life sentences, giving the inmates a chance at freedom. But he also has repeatedly rejected parole requests for high-profile killers, including members of the Manson “family.”

While Hunt is seeking a shot at freedom, he still maintains he didn’t kill Levin.

“Their whole case is: ‘Joe Hunt was this manipulative guy who told people a lot of stuff for a fact. He manipulated other BBC members,’ ” Hunt said. “ ‘And he said he killed Ron Levin, and therefore Ron Levin must be dead.’ If that is the case, there is no physical evidence.”

“The irony of the situation isn’t lost on me,” said Hunt, who admits he was the consummate liar, drawing an analogy to the fable of the boy who cried wolf. “If you are established as a liar when you tell the truth, you’re perceived to be lying, and that is kind of your karma.”

According to the government’s star witness at trial, Hunt and his bodyguard forced Levin to sign a check for $1.5 million at his Peck Drive home in Beverly Hills. Dean Karny, Hunt’s closest confidant in the Billionaire Boys Club, testified that Hunt told him they handcuffed Levin and shoved him face down on the bed, where the bodyguard put a bullet in the back of his head.

Karny said Hunt told the story as he strolled through the Westside Pavilion mall, describing vividly Levin’s “explosive gasp” upon death and how they disfigured Levin with a shotgun — his “brain jumped out of his skull and fell on his chest” — before dumping his body in a remote part of Soledad Canyon.

The bodyguard and alleged triggerman in Levin’s killing, James Pittman, pleaded guilty to accessory to murder.

“I did say I knocked off Ron Levin. I did say that to a group of guys at BBC,” Hunt said. “We were involved in various deceitful transactions with investors. And a company we took over, we took over on false pretenses. We were all making stuff up to look bigger than we were.”