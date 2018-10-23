s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Nancy Pelosi outlines agenda if Democrats retake House

LISA MASCARO
ASSOCIATED PRESS | October 23, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

WASHINGTON — Projecting confidence about her party's chances, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi outlined five of the top 10 agenda items Democrats will pursue if they retake the House in next month's election.

Lowering health care costs, rebuilding infrastructure and running the House chamber with more transparency and openness are near the top of the Democratic agenda, Pelosi said during a talk last week at Harvard's Institute of Politics. Democrats would also prioritize giving legal status to young immigrants, known as Dreamers, and strengthening background checks on gun purchases, she said.

Democrats need to gain 23 seats to wrest control of the House from Republicans, something surveys suggest is within reach.

"If the election were today we would win the majority," Pelosi said during the Oct. 16 appearance.

Pelosi said she couldn't predict whether the election would be a "wave" or "tsunami" for Democrats, but said she expects the party to triumph, putting her in line to regain the speaker's gavel.

"I've never seen anything like the mobilization that is out there, the grassroots," she said.

One item not on Pelosi's top-10 list: impeaching President Donald Trump.

"I think impeachment, to use that word, is very divisive," she said.

Instead, she said House committees under Democrats would conduct oversight of the administration and help special counsel Robert Mueller conclude his Russia investigation, preserving all the documents from his probe for congressional follow-up.

"Getting the documents and the truth — and where they lead us — that's what we have to do," she said.

Looking ahead to a possible lame-duck session after the election, Pelosi indicated Democrats won't relent in their opposition to funding Trump's proposed border wall. She says it's not the best or most cost-effective way to protect the border.

"It happens to be like a manhood issue for the president and I'm not interested in that," she said.

Pelosi has been the leader of House Democrats since 2003, an extraordinary stretch that includes becoming the first woman elected speaker in 2007. But some Democrats running for office this year have called for a new face at the top, echoing the complaints of rank-and-file Democratic lawmakers who say generational change is needed.

She brushed off those challenges to her leadership, chalking up the debate to the "vitality of the party."

"None of that frightens me," she said. "I feel pretty good about it."

One item she's personally hoping to add to the House agenda in the early days is the Equality Act, which would add protections for women and LGBT people to the existing Civil Rights Act.

As Republicans fight to preserve their majority, some GOP leaders believe they have touched a nerve by linking Democrats to protests against Trump's agenda. They point to activists confronting senators in the Capitol hallways during the hearings to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has berated the "mob" mentality as Republicans campaign to retain their majority.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy summed up his election pitch during an interview on Fox: "This is about results vs. Democrats' resistance."

Democrats have distanced themselves from some of the more fiery rhetoric from their side of the aisle, including former Attorney General Eric Holder's suggestion that Democrats should "kick" back.

Pelosi in a letter earlier this week to her colleagues encouraged them to stay laser-focused on the agenda they're bringing to voters. She said Republicans have "intensified their climate of negativity" because they don't have a record to run on.

Most Popular Stories
Man killed in solo-car crash near Windsor
Passion for animals behind Sebastopol veterinarian's work investigating abuse
Sonoma County’s condo sales fall to lowest level in a decade
Locals turn out to deliver funds for The Pony Express
Fire breaks out at industrial building in southwest Santa Rosa

"In this final stretch, it is imperative that we remain positively focused on communicating our powerful message," Pelosi told them.

___

Follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/lisamascaro

Most Popular Stories
Man killed in solo-car crash near Windsor
Passion for animals behind Sebastopol veterinarian's work investigating abuse
Sonoma County’s condo sales fall to lowest level in a decade
Locals turn out to deliver funds for The Pony Express
20 things we'll miss most about Michelle Marie's Patisserie
Fire breaks out at industrial building in southwest Santa Rosa
Customers buy out donut shop to give owner time with ailing wife
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
Show Comment