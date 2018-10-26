The Santa Rosa school board this week selected a woman who is a swim coach, athletic instructor and lifelong resident as its newest trustee to fill the Area 2 seat in the city’s northwest section.

The board on Wednesday unanimously picked Jill McCormick, 47, a former English teacher at Piner High School who has worked at Santa Rosa Junior College since 2002. She teaches in the kinesiology, athletics and dance department.

“I felt inside me like it’s time to get involved and stretch myself,” McCormick said.

After the unopposed candidate for the Area 2 seat, 18-year-old Lyndsey Burcina, renounced her candidacy last month, school board bylaws required the board to appoint an applicant to the trustee seat.

McCormick was picked from three finalists interviewed at the Wednesday school board meeting. She will be officially seated on the board Dec. 12, alongside candidate Stephanie Manieri, 21, who is running unopposed in November in Area 6, or southwest Santa Rosa.

The other open seat is Area 4, or southcentral Santa Rosa. Longtime incumbent Frank Pugh, 63, faces challenger Omar Medina, 39, in the race for Area 4.

This is the first election cycle in Sonoma County when a school district will elect its board members by geographic areas, commonly known as district elections.

In her public interview with the school board, McCormick emphasized her ties to the district. She attended Brook Hill Elementary, Herbert Slater Middle and Montgomery High School. Also, she was an English teacher at Piner High School from 1994 to 2002.

She said she was proud of the district’s resiliency in the face of declining student enrollment, a budget crisis and the October 2017 wildfires.

“As my sons have moved on, I just felt really passionate about getting back involved with this district,” said McCormick, whose two sons graduated from Piner and now attend Santa Rosa Junior College.

In an interview with the Press Democrat, McCormick said the divisive national political climate has been stressful, but it made her feel like she had to do something.

“I feel this itch to get more involved as a public servant,” she said.

McCormick said seeing Healdsburg Mayor Brigette Mansell get involved in local politics also inspired her. When McCormick was a new teacher at Piner, Mansell was her mentor.

“She’s been a big inspiration,” McCormick said of Mansell, who now teaches at Maria Carrillo High School.

Mansell expressed her support for McCormick to the Santa Rosa school board. “She’s like a tree that has been rooted into this system. She’s from the public schools in Santa Rosa. She decided to teach in Santa Rosa and she continues to stay here,” Mansell said.

McCormick said she also consulted with Frank Chong, president of SRJC. He outlined similar problems in the K-12 district as the college, including declining enrollment, achievement gaps and budget issues, she said.

“These are tough times,” McCormick said.

The other finalists the board interviewed at Wednesday’s meeting were Jeffry Poulos and Carol Cole-Schweizer.

“It was disappointing that we didn’t have anyone run for the race, but I’m so happy that you stepped forward and I think you’ll be a model for people in the future, too,” Ron Kristoff, a board member whose term expires this year, told the applicants.