When San Francisco’s homelessness problem swelled in the early 2000s, Gavin Newsom endorsed a radical plan for the famously liberal city.

Then a San Francisco supervisor on the rise, Newsom proposed slashing the amount of welfare for single homeless adults and instead using the funds on shelters, housing and services. Called Care Not Cash, the program sought to stop welfare recipients from spending their monthly checks on heroin or alcohol.

Advocates called it heartless to take money from the homeless. They burned Newsom’s likeness in effigy and spray-painted his garage, forcing him to move, he said. The battle over Care Not Cash ultimately went to the courts and the young politician was branded a hardliner by activists.

“People were outraged,” Newsom wrote in his 2013 book “Citizenville.” “Progressives and Democrats, nuns and priests, homeless advocates and homeless people were furious.”

Now, as the homelessness crisis worsens across the state, how Newsom and other Democratic leaders have handled the issue over the years is the subject of debate ahead of the Nov. 6 election. The state’s homeless population topped 134,000 in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a 13.7% jump from the previous year and the largest increase in the nation.

Republican candidate John Cox is ratcheting up his attacks on Newsom over homelessness in the final weeks of the campaign. Cox alleges Newsom failed to fix the problem in San Francisco, and has said his opponent is part of the “political class” whose policies have fueled the rise of encampments, which the Republican labeled “Newsomvilles” in a recent radio spot.

Newsom rejects Cox’s charges, saying his efforts in San Francisco show he’s willing to take politically unpopular positions if he feels it will result in better policy.

He has pledged to put homelessness at the top of his agenda if elected, and has gone so far as to criticize Gov. Jerry Brown, who he said has neglected the issue while in office.

California needs “a governor that is actually focused on these issues, which has not been the case for decades in this state,” Newsom said during a visit this month to a San Diego homeless veterans facility. “Governors have not campaigned on homelessness, governors haven’t talked about homelessness.”

Newsom has said his policies reduced the homeless street population in San Francisco by 40%, an accurate claim for the years 2002 to 2009, according to city statistics. But Newsom was mayor from 2004 to 2011, and the city didn’t perform a count of its homeless population the year he took office, making it difficult to determine the exact number of homeless who left the streets during his tenure.

San Francisco’s homeless count was 7,499 in 2017, compared with 8,640 in 2002, according to the San Francisco Human Services Agency.

Just months after taking office as mayor, Newsom pledged to end chronic homelessness within 10 years - a promise that didn’t pan out. The politician has defended setting the goal, contending that the danger is not in “setting our aim too high and falling short, but in setting our aim too low, and achieving our mark,” a quote borrowed from Italian Renaissance artist Michelangelo, he said.

Under his direction as mayor, thousands of units of supportive housing were built, which his supporters credit with helping San Francisco’s homeless numbers stay flat in recent years in comparison to cities including Los Angeles, which has seen large increases in some annual counts.