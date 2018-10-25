(1 of ) The Potter Schoolhouse in Bodega is supposedly haunted. Alfred Hitchcock showcased the creepy location in his film, “The Birds.” Members of the Taylor family who currently reside in the building have reported a number of paranormal experiences, including seeing floating apparitions. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD ILLUSTRATION)
(2 of ) Sit front and center at Sonoma’s Sebastiani Theatre and you might find that you’ve stolen one young spirit’s favorite seat. A female ghost reportedly haunts those who dare to take her seat, and another appears in the women’s bathroom. (ROBBI PENGELLY/ SONOMA INDEX-TRIBUNE)
(3 of ) Built in 1907, Hotel La Rose was where many railroad passengers stayed the night. According to legend, one family checked in and never left. Staff at the Santa Rosa hotel say Room 42, where the family stayed, is haunted and that a boy named Daniel rides the elevators looking for his parents. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(4 of ) Sonoma’s Bartholomew Park Winery was a part of Agoston Haraszthy’s 1850s Buena Vista Winery. It also was once a women’s prison, hospital and morgue. At least three ghosts supposedly haunt the winery’s main building and basement. Employees at the winery have reported hearing voices singing hymns. A story also has circulated about an incarcerated woman who was allegedly found in the basement walls during a 1970s earthquake retrofit. (PD FILE)
(5 of ) Dry Creek Vineyard’s Bullock House and its surrounding vineyard are said to be haunted. The winery put the kibosh on overnight guests after a number of visitors reported hearing creaking, footsteps and door-slamming at night. (COURTESY OF SONOMA COUNTY LIBRARY)
(6 of ) Rumors have it Kenwood’s Chateau St. Jean winery is home to a teenage ghost that guards the grounds. The site was originally built in the 1920s for the Michigan-born Goff family. Its administrative building and visitor center supposedly are haunted by their daughter, Camilla. (PD FILE)
(7 of ) Aaron Heck, son of Korbel Champagne Cellars owner and president Gary Heck, claims there have been a number of paranormal events at the Guerneville winery. In the 1880s, a cook took her life in the attic of the home, and groundskeepers have reportedly seen orbs of light moving in and around the house. (PD FILE)
(8 of ) Tom Gaffey, owner of Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater, said he has experienced a range of paranormal activity since taking over the venue in 1983. He has seen blue lights flickering around the building, felt heavy footsteps on an empty stage and seen ghosts of a young boy and an older man. (PD FILE)
(9 of ) NorCal Paranormal Investigators said it has photographic evidence of paranormal activity at Petaluma’s historic Washoe House. The 1859 former stagecoach station reportedly is the home of two spirits -- a balding gentleman who shot himself in an upstairs room and a man donning a cowboy hat. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE, 2014)
(10 of ) Founded in 1857, Sonoma’s Buena Vista Winery embraces the possibility that ghosts haunt its hallowed walls. It holds haunted cellar parties to explore the idea in its stone-walled champagne cellar. (ERIK CASTRO/ FOR SONOMA MAGAZINE)
(11 of ) Many spirits are said to roam the grounds of the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery. Rebekah Thomas, who created The Dark Side of the Cemetery tour, stands next to the Mills plot. The Mills family suffered a double-murder and a suicide. (PD FILE)
(12 of ) Several places around the Sonoma Plaza are supposedly haunted, including the “Whipping Tree” on First Street East, City Hall, the Mission San Francisco Solano, and the Sonoma Barracks. (ROBBI PENGELLY/ SONOMA INDEX-TRIBUNE)
(13 of ) The website backpackerverse.com claims a range paranormal activity can be experienced at a number of Sonoma County trails, including the Laguna de Santa Rosa trail (pictured here), Pomo Canyon Trail and Mountain Trail in Sonoma Valley’s Jack London State Park. (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE)
(14 of ) Some claim the Wolf House, Jack London’s never-inhabited, ruined mansion, is haunted. Witnesses have described feelings of dread and visions of the house in flames, as well as voices crying out for help. (ERIK CASTRO/ FOR THE PD)