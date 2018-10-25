It’s nearly Halloween in Wine Country. Are you in the mood for a good scare?

From parks to wineries to schoolhouses, a number of places around Sonoma County are said to be haunted. Paranormal activity, such as moving objects, voices, footsteps and ghostly figures, has been reported in some of the county’s oldest locales.

Did you know that twinkling blue lights have been seen at Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater and Korbel Champagne Cellars in Guerneville? Or that a female ghost supposedly haunts those who take her seat at Sonoma’s Sebastiani Theatre?

Note: This article is done in fun, and neither confirms nor denies the presence of ghosts or spirits.