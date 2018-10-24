s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Pedestrian fatally struck by truck was preschool teacher

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 24, 2018, 9:13AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

A former preschool teacher was fatally struck by a truck Tuesday night while crossing a west Santa Rosa street, at the same intersection where a homeless man was killed last month after he was run over twice.

Jennell Marie Davies, 39, of Santa Rosa, was walking east from the Oliver’s Market shopping center at about 9:50 p.m. when a Chevy pickup hit her at the Stony Point and Occidental roads crosswalk, police said. Several witnesses called 911 to report the crash.

Police said the pickup was going north on Stony Point and had a green light.

It was the eighth crash involving a pedestrian at or near the intersection since May 2014, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Three crashes resulted in fatal injuries, and two involved hit-and-run drivers.

Earnest McGlee Slone, 81, of Santa Rosa, was struck and killed by a drunken driver on May 13, 2014, while standing outside his car on Occidental Road, just west of Stony Point Road. Enrique Sanabria-Ruiz, 47, of Santa Rosa, was sentenced to a year in jail and five years’ probation in the drunken-driving crash.

Police, meanwhile, continue to search for the drivers who ran over 37-year-old Mathew Thomas Eck on Sept. 15.

Police initially believed Eck was hit once. However, a witness later came forward after officers released surveillance video and photos of a white car suspected in the crash, saying a second car was involved. The witness told investigators a brown or maroon-colored sedan struck the man west of the intersection, and that the driver got out but drove away. Eck then was hit by the white car, which also fled, police said.

Eck’s body was dragged to the entrance of a nearby Round Table Pizza.

Davies’ body was found in the northbound lane of Stony Point Road, just above the intersection. The first officer to arrive attempted to revive her, but Davies later was pronounced dead by fire and medical crews.

The driver of the truck, identified as Jose Manuel Canseco-Moreno, 26, of Santa Rosa, remained at the crash site and cooperated with officers, police said. The crash closed the intersection for several hours while officers investigated.

Police aren’t seeking charges against Canseco-Moreno based on the initial investigation into the collision, said Sgt. Summer Gloeckner, who oversees the department’s traffic bureau. Alcohol and drugs aren’t suspected in the crash.

Gloeckner said Davies’ last known address was near the collision site. Investigators didn’t know where she was last living.

Davies was a new hire at St. Luke Lutheran Church and preschool in Santa Rosa. A couple months before her death, she started as a part-time preschool teacher, said Paulina Crowell, a church receptionist.

Employees were notified of Davies' death Wednesday morning by one of her friends. The preschool is closed Thursday to give staff time to mourn her death, Crowell said.

"It was such a shock," Crowell said. "We were all kind of reeling."

Davies previously was a preschool teacher, working with two-year-olds at Rohnert Park’s Cross and Crown Lutheran School from September 2015 to July 2017, said Mandy McCarthy, the private school’s director.

“To work with two year olds you have to be pretty patient and kind,” McCarthy said. “She was a loving person who really enjoyed working with children.”

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

Raised in Walnut Creek, Davies had lived in Santa Rosa for about 12 years while teaching at Cross and Crown Lutheran School, according to a teacher biography posted on its website.

Davies attended Santa Rosa Junior College from 2003 to 2016, taking child development courses, college spokeswoman Erin Bricker said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment