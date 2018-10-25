Ashley Goette of West St. Paul, Minnesota, is being compared to a superhero these days, and not just because she’s a new mother. (Although her 22 hours of labor alone would qualify.) It’s because in the span of four days, she not only gave birth to her first child but also saved her husband’s life.

It all began last Tuesday, Oct. 16, around 5 a.m., when Goette was awakened by her husband, Andrew. He seemed to be snoring. She nudged him and asked him to roll over. He didn’t respond.

Then she realized he wasn’t snoring at all: He was gasping for air.

Ashley Goette, 28, who works as a teacher’s aide at an elementary school, called 911, and the dispatcher guided her in performing chest compressions, instructing her to move her husband to a hard surface. But she was 39 weeks’ pregnant, and although she tried, he wouldn’t budge. She continued performing compressions on the bed. The gasping stopped. He was turning purple.

“I thought he for sure was dead,” she said Wednesday. “I don’t think I really had any time to process what was going on.”

After about 10 minutes, paramedics showed up and discovered he wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. They shocked his heart and rushed Andrew Goette, 28, to the hospital, where his outlook seemed uncertain.

“He wasn’t waking up and interacting with us, so that’s always a concerning factor,” Dr. Alex Teeters, a pulmonary and critical care physician at United Hospital in St. Paul, said Wednesday.

Soon, a team of doctors approached Ashley Goette with grim news: Initial testing suggested that her husband might have sustained severe brain damage.

“Those first 24 hours were harrowing for the family,” Teeters said, and doctors prepared Ashley Goette “for the possibility that this might not be a good outcome.”

As she recalled, “there was pretty much no question at that time that he was not coming home with me.”

The hospital sedated her husband and began lowering his body temperature in what would be a daylong procedure to induce mild hypothermia and reduce damage to the brain.

“While they were doing that, it was the most terrifying thing to see,” she said. “His body was just convulsing.” The doctors administered a muscle relaxant to prevent involuntary movements.

“I would constantly be holding his hand over my stomach on the baby and telling him: ‘We have not had this baby yet. I’m going to wait for you. You’re going to be the first one to hold this baby. This is not happening until you’re ready,’” she recalled.

Then, on Oct. 17, when the process ended and the sedation lifted, Andrew Goette began to move.

A nurse asked him to open his eyes, and to everyone’s surprise, he sat upright, scanning the faces of his family members.

“The screams that were coming from his room and the cries were like nothing else,” Ashley Goette said. “Nobody was expecting that — it was insane.”

Had she not acted as quickly as she did, Teeters said, her husband might not have recovered.

“Minutes can make a huge difference in situations like this,” Teeters said.