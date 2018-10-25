A New Jersey man is suspected of dumping his grandson’s soiled diapers along several New Jersey roadways over the past year.
An officer acting on a hunch spotted 68-year-old William Friedman leaving a load of diapers in the area along two highways Sunday, Franklin Township police said. He was taken into custody after a traffic stop.
Police said Friedman told the officer the diapers came from his grandson, adding that leaving them around town without getting caught “almost became a game.”
A motorcyclist crashed in June after running over a diaper Friedman had allegedly dropped, authorities said. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and his bike was totaled.
Friedman has been charged with interference with transportation. He faces up to $1,000 in fines.