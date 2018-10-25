A Rohnert Park man was arrested early Thursday morning after a crash trapped him in the pickup truck he was driving, authorities said.
The man drove into a ditch near the intersection of Millbrae and Primrose avenues about 12:40 a.m., officials said. The driver was conscious and talking, but his arm was trapped under the truck, according to Rincon Valley Fire Protection District Captain Fred Leuenberger.
First responders stabilized the truck to keep it from rolling and used airbags to lift the vehicle from the man’s arm, Leuenberger said. The man was then taken to a local hospital, officials said.
Efren Farias Chavez, 32, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to CHP Officer Steve Fricke. He was held at the Sonoma County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
The truck snapped a guy-wire anchoring a PG&E pole to the ground, but the pole remained standing, officials said. The impact did not cause a power outage and does not require an immediate repair, but the wire will have to be fixed eventually, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.
