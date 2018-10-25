Saudi Arabia again changes its story on Khashoggi killing

(1 of ) Activists, protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The poster reads in Arabic:' Khashoggi's Friends Around the World'. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr". (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
(2 of ) Activists, protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The poster reads in Arabic:' Khashoggi's Friends Around the World'. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
(3 of ) Candles, lit by activists, protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, are placed outside Saudi Arabia's consulate, in Istanbul, during a candlelight vigil, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
(4 of ) A man walks past Saudi Arabia's consul general's official residence in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Turkey's state-run news agency says Saudi officials did not allow Turkish investigators, probing the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, to search a well in the garden of the Saudi Consulate. Turkish forensic teams have searched the Consulate, the consul general's official residence as well as vehicles belonging to the consulate as part of their probe into Khashoggi's disappearance and death. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
(5 of ) Activists, protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
(6 of ) FILE - In this file image taken from CCTV video obtained by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet shows Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Saudi Arabia’s financial clout among the Arab media has given it an influential tool as it grapples with the international outcry first over the disappearance and later the death of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. From the time he vanished into the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Riyadh’s allied newspapers and TV stations across the region echoed the Saudi denial of any knowledge of his fate or weaved alternative scenarios of an alleged plot by rivals Qatar and Turkey to destabilize the kingdom. (CCTV/Hurriyet via AP, File)
(7 of ) FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, journalists report from outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Arabia’s financial clout among the Arab media has given it an influential tool as it grapples with the international outcry first over the disappearance and later the death of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. From the time he vanished into the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Riyadh’s allied newspapers and TV stations across the region echoed the Saudi denial of any knowledge of his fate or weaved alternative scenarios of an alleged plot by rivals Qatar and Turkey to destabilize the kingdom. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
(8 of ) FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, people hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Washington. Saudi Arabia’s financial clout among the Arab media has given it an influential tool as it grapples with the international outcry first over the disappearance and later the death of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. From the time he vanished into the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Riyadh’s allied newspapers and TV stations across the region echoed the Saudi denial of any knowledge of his fate or weaved alternative scenarios of an alleged plot by rivals Qatar and Turkey to destabilize the kingdom. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File )
(9 of ) Placards with photos of killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, are pictured on the ground during a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
(10 of ) An activist wearing a mask depicting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, holds up his hands painted with fake blood during a candlelight vigil for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
(11 of ) Activists protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
(12 of ) An activist wearing a mask depicting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, holds up his hands painted with fake blood during a candlelight vigil for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
(13 of ) FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2018, file photo, a security guard enters Saudi Arabia's consulate, in Istanbul. The official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi changed several times since he disappeared after entering his country's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
(14 of ) The Saudi Arabia flag flies outside the country's consul general's official residence in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Turkey's state-run news agency says Saudi officials did not allow Turkish investigators, probing the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, to search a well in the garden of the Saudi Consulate. Turkish forensic teams have searched the Consulate, the consul general's official residence as well as vehicles belonging to the consulate as part of their probe into Khashoggi's disappearance and death. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)