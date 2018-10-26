s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

French ‘Spider-Man,’ Alain Robert, climbs Heron Tower in London

ILIANA MAGRA
NEW YORK TIMES | October 25, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

LONDON — A French extreme free climber who calls himself Spider-Man and who has become famous for scaling buildings around the world climbed Heron Tower, the tallest building in London City’s square mile, on Thursday afternoon.

In images shared on social media, onlookers could be seen stretching their necks to get a glimpse of the climber, Alain Robert, as he ascended the imposing building, which is more than 750 feet tall.

Why Robert decided to scale the tower was not immediately clear, but it was far from the first time the 56-year-old French stuntman has scurried up the side of a skyscraper.

He gained notoriety for high-profile ascents of the Eiffel Tower; the Empire State Building; the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong, among others.

Ten years ago, on a June morning, he reached the top of the 52-story building that houses The New York Times’ headquarters. He was arrested on the roof, after unfurling a bright green banner near the top that read, “Global warming kills more people than 9/11 every week.”

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a violation that has no criminal record attached. He paid a $250 fine and served three days of community service at the Gay Men’s Health Crisis, a nonprofit organization based in the city that provides education and support for those with HIV and AIDS.

Robert’s stunts inspire awe, admiration and bewilderment — his official Facebook page has more than 80,000 likes. He also inspires copycats. Hours after he ascended The Times’ building in 2008, a Brooklyn man climbed the Eighth Avenue side. A third man scaled several floors of the building on July 9. The Times later altered the building’s facade.

Astonishingly, Robert says he suffers from vertigo. He has experienced accidents that have left him 66 percent disabled. At the age of 19, he fell from a cliff, and doctors told him he would never climb again, he has said.

But they couldn’t have been more wrong.

“I already knew that climbing was for me as important as eating or breathing,” Robert wrote on his website.

Robert uses nothing but his bare hands and sheer will to climb skyscrapers and cliffs, and he dangles from window edges with his feet pointing to the abyss hundreds of feet beneath him.

About an hour before he started his climb, Robert told the British broadcaster Sky News that until two days ago, he had never heard of the Heron Tower.

“I didn’t even know about this building,” he said. “I only saw some pictures when I came to London two days ago.”

He eventually decided this was a fitting building for a good climb — and not a life-threatening one. The tower, which opened in 2011, has 46 floors.

“For me it seems doable, acceptable in terms of difficulties,” he said. “I’m trying to make something that I just want to make sure I’m not putting my life at risk.”

But even a daring solo climber doesn’t always reach the top. This isn’t Robert’s first London climb. Cold and windy weather stopped him in his tracks as he was climbing the 800-foot No. 1 Canada Square tower at Canary Wharf in 2002. He got stuck close to the 40th floor, and had to be rescued, according to The Guardian.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
PG&E under scrutiny as search for Butte County victims continues
Fire on dry, grassy Santa Rosa hillside draws major response after SUV ignites on narrow road
Live map: See the Woolsey fire near Malibu in real time
Map: See the location of fires in Southern California

Robert, who successfully climbed the Canada Square tower in 1995, argues that freedom is the underlining force beneath his risky undertakings.

“When I climbed Canary Wharf,” he told The Guardian in 2003, “I got a lot of emails from people who said it was like a ray of light.

“They are stuck behind a computer, looking at the clock, and suddenly they see this carefree bird outside their office window,” he said.

When he reached the top of the Heron Tower on Thursday, police were waiting and Robert left in handcuffs. He remained in custody Thursday evening, charged with causing a public nuisance, according to police.

Most Popular Stories
PG&E under scrutiny as search for Butte County victims continues
Wood burning ban extended as air quality worsens
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Live map: See the Woolsey fire near Malibu in real time
Petaluma man in fatal crash identified
Map: See the location of fires in Southern California
Fire on dry, grassy Santa Rosa hillside draws major response after SUV ignites on narrow road
Santa Rosa public schools plan to reopen Tuesday
Show Comment