A 52-year-old Santa Rosa man was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for molesting children, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.
Guadalupe Barragan-Zepeda pleaded no contest in September to one felony count of committing continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 between 2007 and 2010 and two felony counts of sexual battery by restraint in 2015 and 2018, the prosecutor’s office said.
The case involved two victims who were both minors when the offenses were committed. All of the charges involved Barragan-Zepeda touching the victims in a sexual manner.
“The victims in this case showed incredible courage,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said.