WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump proposed Thursday that Medicare pay for certain prescription drugs based on the prices paid in other advanced industrial countries — a huge change that could save money for the government and for millions of Medicare beneficiaries.

As part of a demonstration project covering half the country, Medicare would establish an “international pricing index” and use it as a bench mark in deciding how much to pay for drugs covered by Part B of Medicare.

“This is a revolutionary change,” Trump said Thursday at the Department of Health and Human Services. “Nobody’s had the courage to do it, or they just didn’t want to do it.”

Trump’s announcement was part of a flurry of initiatives emerging from the White House before November's midterm elections, in which Democrats hope to take control of the House and possibly the Senate.

Democrats have focused their campaigns on health care, hammering Republicans on the high cost of prescription drugs and asserting that Republicans would undo protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions — one of the most popular provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

On Thursday, the Trump administration offered an answer — but the drug proposal would take effect in late 2019 or early 2020 at the earliest.

Trump administration officials said they had the authority to use the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation created by the Affordable Care Act to carry out the proposal.

The Trump administration will accept public comments before starting the project. But the proposal will most likely face fierce political resistance from drugmakers, some health care providers and some Republicans in Congress.

Trump’s announcement came a few hours after his administration released a government study that said Medicare was paying 80 percent more than other advanced industrial countries for some of the most costly physician-administered medicines.