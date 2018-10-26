Soccer team in Sweden gives world's Kurds something to cheer

UPPSALA, Sweden — It began as a project in a Swedish town to get misbehaving kids off the street. Now, it has grown into a top-flight soccer team that has given the Kurdish minority — scattered and ravaged by war for decades — something to cherish as its own.

The 14-year journey of the team known as Dalkurd is an unlikely story of second chances, cultural integration and using the world's most popular sport as a force for good.

"We are like the big symbol for the Kurdish people," said Peshraw Azizi, who fled northern Iraq for Sweden with his family in 2000 and has played for Dalkurd for much of the club's astonishing rise. "We are their national team."

At a time when immigration is at the top of the political agenda in Sweden, Dalkurd's status in the country's leading soccer league, Allsvenskan, is striking. It is a notion that would have been scoffed at when the team was founded in 2004.

That's the year that 15 youngsters — a mix of nationalities and backgrounds including Kurds, Africans and Arabs — were released because of disciplinary reasons from IK Brage, the main soccer team in Borlange, a town in the county of Dalarna. They were friends from a rough area of the rural town and soccer was the main thing in their lives.

A group of Kurdish migrants living in Borlange decided to start a new club, using the 15 ousted players as the nucleus of the squad. They saw it as a way to give something back to a community that had welcomed them as refugees.

They called the team Dalkurd — a fusion of the name of the locality, Dalarna, and the founders' Kurdish roots. It adopted the colors of the Kurdish flag: red, white and green, with a golden sun at the center.

"We took away their free time, made them believe they could achieve something good with either their football or their lives," said Adil Kizil, who was a member of that initial Dalkurd squad because his father, Ramazan, was one of the founders. "Nobody believed in us. They thought, 'It's a club founded by friends: They'll play one year and then collapse.'"

Dalkurd started in the eighth and lowest tier of Swedish soccer — sort of like a community league where the teams are made up of amateurs mostly playing for fun.

The co-founders went into troubled local schools and met with parents, encouraging them to allow their children on the team. They also recruited players who were kicked off other clubs. Dalkurd's coaches and administrators worked for no pay in their spare time.

In that lowest tier, Dalkurd trained for 2½ hours every night, taking a much more serious approach than their rivals. Over five years, it lost only four games and was promoted every season to make it into the third-highest tier.

Before long, Dalkurd was promoted to the Superettan, Sweden's second-highest tier and a level where teams turn professional. And last year, it made it to Allsvenskan — a feat that really got the team attention outside Sweden, in particular in predominantly Kurdish areas.

Most of the world's 40 million Kurds live in a region spanning the frontiers of Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria. Although they speak different languages and answer to different authorities, they share traditions and ties across the greater region they call Kurdistan.