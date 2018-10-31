s
Fundraising for Santa Rosa City Council candidates down from record 2016 election

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 30, 2018, 6:13PM
The six candidates competing for three Santa Rosa City Council seats have raised more than $130,000 so far in the city’s first round of district elections, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

The fundraising numbers signal a sharp drop from the record spending in the council election two years ago.

The bulk of the money raised has been for a competitive race in District 4 that features three first-time candidates seeking to represent north and central Santa Rosa. The District 4 candidates are Dorothy Beattie, a mortgage finance and technology consultant; Victoria Fleming, a clinical social worker; and Mary Watts, the deputy director of the nonprofit Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County.

The three women have combined to raise roughly 70 percent of the City Council campaign cash for the November elections, according to city documents that reflect campaign finance activity from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20 and additional late contribution reports.

Beattie raised about $16,450 in that four-week reporting period, bringing her 2018 total to about $38,200, including $10,000 she loaned herself, records show. She has taken in more than $6,200 in additional donations since the period closed. She recently spent more than $15,000, mostly on campaign literature, bringing her 2018 spending to about $27,200 and leaving her with about $11,000 on hand as of Oct. 20.

Independent spending in favor of Beattie by a political arm of the National Association of Realtors amounted to about $13,000, campaign records show. It is the only independent expenditure campaign reporting activity in this year’s council contests.

Fleming’s campaign received $9,200 in donations and spent about $9,600 in the latest reporting period. Her 2018 fundraising total stood at $30,750, including a $10,000 personal loan. As of Oct. 20, her campaign had about $3,800 on hand, with late contributions of another $4,150.

Watts’ campaign raised about $7,400 and spent about $7,000 during the latest reporting period. Her campaign reported $16,312 in donations this year, including $1,000 she herself contributed. Her cash on hand was $6,100, with an additional $625 in recent contributions.

Another competitive council election is underway in District 2, where John Sawyer, the longest- serving incumbent running for re-election, has a campaign cash advantage in his bid to represent southeast Santa Rosa.

Sawyer raised $11,800 from Sep. 23 to Oct. 20, more than his challenger, former councilman Lee Pierce, has raised through the year, records show. Sawyer’s campaign has taken in about $22,300 in all, with $5,200 on hand and another $1,400 in late contributions.

Pierce’s campaign received about $4,200 over the latest reporting period, putting him at about $11,700 for the year. The longtime solid waste consultant reported about $5,400 of campaign cash on hand as of Oct. 20, with an additional roughly $2,300 in late contributions, most by Pierce himself.

Councilman Tom Schwedhelm is running unopposed in District 6, which includes parts of northwest Santa Rosa. Schwedhelm received $2,450 during the fall fundraising period and spent just over $500. He had about $2,400 on hand as of Oct. 20 and has since received an additional $500.

The reports mark a sharp decline in the tally achieved in 2016, in which independent expenditures topped $250,000 and six candidates running for four seats combined to raise more than $210,000.

Feud between incumbent and candidate roils Santa Rosa council race

Spending in favor of Measure N, Santa Rosa’s proposed $124 million housing bond, has easily eclipsed the combined activity in the council races.

The committee created to support the bond measure — meant to fund affordable housing projects and other initiatives aimed at addressing Santa Rosa’s housing crisis — has received more than $300,000 in contributions in 2018 and had spent more than $200,000 as of Oct. 20.

