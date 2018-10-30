Forestville resident Judith Lerner can’t help but feel like David has beaten Goliath now that PG&E is dismantling an immense electrical utility tower installed last winter at the foot of her steep Trenton Road driveway.

But the metaphorical shepherd boy wasn’t alone as he faced the giant this time.

Neighbors complained, yes, but it was Sonoma County that insisted the imposing 60-foot steel structure come down, saying its huge base obstructed roadside drainage and the pole itself exceeded the scale of what had been allowed.

The removal process will require closure of a stretch of Trenton between Mirabel and Covey roads today. Power also will be cut all day to about 15 customers in the immediate area as the equipment is dismantled.

The entire project should be done by Friday, said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokeswoman.

The Sonoma County Permit & Resource Management Department had issued a permit to PG&E in December 2017 that its staff understood would allow for replacement of an existing power pole in front of the homes on Trenton Road, roughly of the same size and in the same location as the old one, according to a formal correction notice later issued by the county.

But the work it observed in February was not what was described, according to the June 15 notice.

A department engineering technician who visited the site issued a handwritten notice Feb. 22 containing the same concerns, as well as specific observations about mud and debris on the road as a result of the blocked drainage network.

It was the tower’s height that was the primary problem for neighbors on the steeply graded north side of Trenton Road, where a row of three-story houses looked directly onto the branching arms, electrical boxes and coils it held high.

Lerner said it completely blocked the view from her house, in addition to raising concerns about the intensity of the electromagnetic field to which neighbors might be exposed.

“It’s been somewhat frightening in terms of not knowing what all it is,” she said.

Her landlords, John and Ulla Kiriakopolos, own five rental homes clustered in the area, including two on which construction was being completed around the time the tower was erected in February.

When it came time to find occupants, renters were so leery about it that the Kiriakopoloses had to reduce the asking price for the two new units by $200 a month. They also feared their existing tenants, including Lerner and her housemate, would pick up and move.

“People were afraid of that monster tower,” Ulla Kiriakopolos said.

Lerner and the Kiriakopolos family also recalled the day that John Kiriakopolos went outside with a long metal probe 5 or 6 feet long and pushed it straight down through saturated soil in the drainage area with the pressure of a single finger.

“To us it was a safety hazard,” Ulla Kiriakopolos said.

The tower supports a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA, switch and is among five such units installed over the past year in Sonoma County to allow for monitoring of wind speeds and other conditions that might suggest a public safety concern and provide for automated de-energizing and re-energizing of the system in the event action is needed.

Another one now sits at the edge of a vineyard on Trenton Road near Laguna Road.