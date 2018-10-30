s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

PG&E to relocate 60-foot utility tower in Forestville

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 29, 2018, 9:19PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Forestville resident Judith Lerner can’t help but feel like David has beaten Goliath now that PG&E is dismantling an immense electrical utility tower installed last winter at the foot of her steep Trenton Road driveway.

But the metaphorical shepherd boy wasn’t alone as he faced the giant this time.

Neighbors complained, yes, but it was Sonoma County that insisted the imposing 60-foot steel structure come down, saying its huge base obstructed roadside drainage and the pole itself exceeded the scale of what had been allowed.

The removal process will require closure of a stretch of Trenton between Mirabel and Covey roads today. Power also will be cut all day to about 15 customers in the immediate area as the equipment is dismantled.

The entire project should be done by Friday, said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokeswoman.

The Sonoma County Permit & Resource Management Department had issued a permit to PG&E in December 2017 that its staff understood would allow for replacement of an existing power pole in front of the homes on Trenton Road, roughly of the same size and in the same location as the old one, according to a formal correction notice later issued by the county.

But the work it observed in February was not what was described, according to the June 15 notice.

A department engineering technician who visited the site issued a handwritten notice Feb. 22 containing the same concerns, as well as specific observations about mud and debris on the road as a result of the blocked drainage network.

It was the tower’s height that was the primary problem for neighbors on the steeply graded north side of Trenton Road, where a row of three-story houses looked directly onto the branching arms, electrical boxes and coils it held high.

Lerner said it completely blocked the view from her house, in addition to raising concerns about the intensity of the electromagnetic field to which neighbors might be exposed.

“It’s been somewhat frightening in terms of not knowing what all it is,” she said.

Her landlords, John and Ulla Kiriakopolos, own five rental homes clustered in the area, including two on which construction was being completed around the time the tower was erected in February.

When it came time to find occupants, renters were so leery about it that the Kiriakopoloses had to reduce the asking price for the two new units by $200 a month. They also feared their existing tenants, including Lerner and her housemate, would pick up and move.

“People were afraid of that monster tower,” Ulla Kiriakopolos said.

Lerner and the Kiriakopolos family also recalled the day that John Kiriakopolos went outside with a long metal probe 5 or 6 feet long and pushed it straight down through saturated soil in the drainage area with the pressure of a single finger.

“To us it was a safety hazard,” Ulla Kiriakopolos said.

The tower supports a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA, switch and is among five such units installed over the past year in Sonoma County to allow for monitoring of wind speeds and other conditions that might suggest a public safety concern and provide for automated de-energizing and re-energizing of the system in the event action is needed.

Another one now sits at the edge of a vineyard on Trenton Road near Laguna Road.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

A second is in Windsor and two more have been erected in Healdsburg, said Contreras, the utility spokewoman.

PG&E at first tried to work with the county to reach accommodation for the Trenton Road equipment but decided instead to voluntarily take it down in response to neighbors’ concerns, she said.

It’s to be replaced with a standard power pole while PG&E finalizes arrangements for another, in a location about a third of a mile away, where the tower will be reassembled and installed next year, Contreras said.

While the utility talks to the landowner about it, the new site for the tower remains a secret.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment