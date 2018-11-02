Vaughn Higginbotham’s last brush with politics was in high school, when he wanted to run for student body office but missed the deadline.

It was about five years ago, in his final year at Analy High School. Now he’s seeking election to the Sebastopol City Council.

Higginbotham, 22, is the lone challenger of three incumbents — Una Glass, Sarah Glade Gurney and Patrick Slayter, currently the mayor. They’re seasoned professionals and public service veterans, and, in Higginbotham’s view, all are doing just fine.

But in a campaign that has stirred the imagination of some voters, Higginbotham said the five-member council could use some youthful blood, even if it comes without experience. Although, he said, he has followed the council for the last four years and attends many of its meetings.

“I just feel that I can bring a different perspective to the council that may not be there,” he said. “I’m going to be upfront and say I’m not politically savvy and all that, and I am young. But I’m enthusiastic, empathetic and I have no political ties to affect how I vote on certain issues. I’m going to listen to both sides and draw my own conclusions.”

A volunteer firefighter for the town of Bodega, Higginbotham studies videography and firefighting part time at Santa Rosa Junior College. He also has run his own electronics repair business for several years, in addition to working as a cashier at Community Market. A fifth-generation Sebastopol resident, he said he’s eager to serve his community.

But his candidacy has opened debate over the value of having a strong grasp on the inner workings of government, land use issues, budgeting and provision of public services to a constituency of nearly 7,700 people and the thousands of others who conduct business in Sebastopol.

Many think he should try a stint on the city Planning Commission or another advisory board before seeking a council post. They support the council members seeking re-election.

“I love what they stand for,” said Craig Litwin, a longtime political consultant and former councilman who first sought election at the age of 22, losing by 120 votes. “They’ve done great work for affordable housing, green building, solar panels and supporting public safety.”

Former councilman Robert Jacob also supports the incumbents.

He had been on the Planning Commission and served in a variety of other civic organizations, in addition to running two cannabis dispensaries with 49 employees, when he was elected in 2012.

“It still took me a year to get up to speed,” he said.

Though he recently moved to Santa Rosa, Jacob said he supports his former colleagues, especially given the “fragile” housing situation, the ongoing work of building economic vitality and integrating The Barlow marketplace with the downtown.

Jacob said three key city employees — the former city engineering director, planning director and public works director — retired in the past three years, each of whom served for decades.

“We’ve lost that institutional knowledge of our top staff, which makes it important that we carry that institutional knowledge through the council,” Jacob said.

In the other camp is former Councilman John Eder, who said, “Being on the City Council is not rocket science. You can learn it as you go.