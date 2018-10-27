Migrants nix offer to stay in Mexico, continue trek to US

(1 of ) Migrants, who are part of a caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, rest on the rails in Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(2 of ) Migrants walk past an abandoned baby stroller, as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The caravan set out for its most ambitious single-day trek since the migrants crossed into the southern Mexican state of Chiapas a week ago, a 60-mile (100-kilometer) hike up the coast from Pijijiapan to the town of Arriaga. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(3 of ) A woman holds her baby as she waits in hopes of a ride among other Central Americans participating in the thousands-strong caravan of Central American slowly making its way toward the U.S. border, outside Pijijiapan, Mexico, before dawn on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(4 of ) A small group of Honduran migrants trying to reach the U.S. border walk along train tracks in Trancas Viejas, Veracruz state, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. As a caravan of thousands of Central Americans renewed their slow march toward the U.S. on Wednesday, others chose to travel in smaller groups following routes well-worn by decades of migrants fleeing poverty and violence.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(5 of ) A woman holds her baby as she waits in hopes of a ride among other Central Americans participating in the thousands-strong caravan of Central American slowly making its way toward the U.S. border, outside Pijijiapan, Mexico, before dawn on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(6 of ) Scores of Central American migrants waiting for rides rest along the highway as they travel with a thousands-strong caravan slowly making its way toward the U.S. border, in Pijijiapan, Mexico, before dawn on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(7 of ) Migrants rest on the railroad rails, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. On Friday, the caravan made its most ambitious single-day trek since the migrants crossed into the southern Mexican state of Chiapas a week ago, a 60-mile (100-kilometer) hike up the coast from Pijijiapan to the town of Arriaga.(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(8 of ) Central American migrants waiting for rides along the highway are lit by the lights of police cars providing security for them, as part of a thousands-strong caravan slowly making its way toward the U.S. border, in Pijijiapan, before dawn on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(9 of ) A man makes announcements about lost valuables and people separated from their loved ones over a megaphone as thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants heading for the U.S. sets up camp for the night in Pijijiapan, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(10 of ) Scores of Central American migrants waiting for rides rest along the highway as they travel with a thousands-strong caravan slowly making its way toward the U.S. border, in Pijijiapan, Mexico, before dawn on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(11 of ) Men wait in line to receive food from the local community, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants heading for the U.S. sets up camp for the night in Pijijiapan, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(12 of ) Men pass up water to Central Americans riding on the back of a truck while other migrants wait for rides, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American makes its way toward the U.S. border, north of Pijijiapan, Mexico, at dawn on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(13 of ) Central American migrants look through a pile of donated clothes, as a thousands-strong caravan of migrants prepares to camp out for the night in Pijijiapan, Mexico, on their journey toward the U.S. border, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(14 of ) Migrants travel on a cattle truck, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(15 of ) Migrants travel on a cattle truck, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(16 of ) Migrants arrive to Arriga , as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(17 of ) Migrants, who are part of a caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, rest on the rails in Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(18 of ) Migrants rest on the railroad rails as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. On Friday, the caravan made its most ambitious single-day trek since the migrants crossed into the southern Mexican state of Chiapas a week ago, a 60-mile (100-kilometer) hike up the coast from Pijijiapan to the town of Arriaga.(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(19 of ) Migrants rest on the railroad rails, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. On Friday, the caravan made its most ambitious single-day trek since the migrants crossed into the southern Mexican state of Chiapas a week ago, a 60-mile (100-kilometer) hike up the coast from Pijijiapan to the town of Arriaga.(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(20 of ) Members of a US-bound migrant caravan cross a bridge between the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca after federal police briefly blocked them outside the town of Arriaga, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Hundreds of Mexican federal officers carrying plastic shields had blocked the caravan from advancing toward the United States, after several thousand of the migrants turned down the chance to apply for refugee status and obtain a Mexican offer of benefits. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(21 of ) Members of a US-bound migrant caravan cross a bridge between the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca after federal police briefly blocked them outside the town of Arriaga, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Hundreds of Mexican federal officers carrying plastic shields had blocked the caravan from advancing toward the United States, after several thousand of the migrants turned down the chance to apply for refugee status and obtain a Mexican offer of benefits. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(22 of ) Members of a US-bound migrant caravan cross a bridge between the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca after federal police briefly blocked them outside the town of Arriaga, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Hundreds of Mexican federal officers carrying plastic shields had blocked the caravan from advancing toward the United States, after several thousand of the migrants turned down the chance to apply for refugee status and obtain a Mexican offer of benefits. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(23 of ) Members of a US-bound migrants walk between the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca after federal police briefly blocked them outside the town of Arriaga, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Hundreds of Mexican federal officers carrying plastic shields had blocked the caravan from advancing toward the United States, after several thousand of the migrants turned down the chance to apply for refugee status and obtain a Mexican offer of benefits. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(24 of ) A line of police in riot gear blocks the highway to stop a caravan of thousands of Central American migrants from advancing, outside Arriaga, Chiapas state, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Migrants declined to accept a deal offered by the Mexican government allowing them to apply for refugee status if they halted their journey in the southern states of Chiapas and Oaxaca. Eventually police let them pass, with the agreement that the dialogue with authorities would continue at their next stop. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(25 of ) A man climbs onto the undercarriage of a moving truck, as Central American migrants hitch rides amidst a walking caravan of thousands, outside Arriaga, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(26 of ) A caravan of thousands of Central American migrants fill the highway as they walk outside Arriaga, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(27 of ) Migrants climb atop a truck as a caravan of thousands of Central Americans continues its slow march toward the U.S. border, outside Arriaga, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(28 of ) Migrants stand on a path beside the road after Mexico's federal police blockaded the highway in an attempt to stop a caravan of Central American migrants from advancing, outside the town of Arriaga, Chiapas State, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Hundreds of Mexican federal officers carrying plastic shields had blocked the caravan from advancing toward the United States, after several thousand of the migrants turned down the chance to apply for refugee status and obtain a Mexican offer of benefits. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(29 of ) Migrants rest on a highway before dawn, after Mexican police blockaded the road to keep them from advancing, outside the town of Arriaga, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Hundreds of Mexican federal officers carrying plastic shields briefly blocked the caravan from continuing toward the United States, after several thousand of the migrants turned down the chance to apply for refugee status and obtain a Mexican offer of benefits. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(30 of ) A man shields his face from the sun with a Honduran flag, as Mexico's federal police briefly blocked the highway in an attempt to stop a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants from advancing, outside the town of Arriaga, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Hundreds of Mexican federal officers carrying plastic shields had blocked the caravan from advancing toward the United States, after several thousand of the migrants turned down the chance to apply for refugee status and obtain a Mexican offer of benefits. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
(31 of ) Migrants cling to the back of a truck as they continue on their journey after Mexican police briefly blockaded the road to keep them from advancing, outside the town of Arriaga, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Hundreds of Mexican federal officers carrying plastic shields briefly blocked the caravan of Central American migrants from continuing toward the United States, after several thousand of the migrants turned down the chance to apply for refugee status and obtain a Mexican offer of benefits. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)