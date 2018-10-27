A 29-year-old Novato woman was arrested Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and colliding with a half-dozen vehicles in east Petaluma.
Nichole Jambois had a preliminary blood-alcohol level of 0.21 percent, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to a Petaluma Police Department news release.
Officers responded shortly after 9:15 p.m. to several reports of a car crash near Baywood Drive and Alderwood Court in a residential area off Lakeville Highway. There police found Jambois seated behind the wheel of her vehicle.
“Jambois acknowledged rear-ending a vehicle on Baywood Drive,” and then proceeding onto Alderwood, where she collided with a series of parked vehicles, the news release said. No one was injured, but six vehicles were damaged.
Jambois was booked into custody and later released from the Sonoma County Jail.