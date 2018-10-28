Sonoma County Jewish leaders expressed sorrow and solidarity Saturday as they reacted to the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“The entire Jewish community is shaken,” said Irwin Keller, spiritual leader of Congregation Ner Shalom in Cotati.

Congregation members held a vigil there Saturday evening attended by more than 80 people of various faiths.

“We decided we need to be together,” Keller said. Members sought not only to express grief but also “to feel our strength.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, Jewish leaders said they were praying for all those touched by the violence that claimed 11 lives and left six people wounded, including police officers.

Rabbi Mordecai Miller of Congregation Beth Ami said if he could speak to the congregants in Pittsburgh, “I’d say that they should know they are not alone.”

Miller said his thoughts went out not only to the Pittsburgh congregation but also to the four officers wounded during the shooting and their families. “Our hearts go out to them as well,” he said.

After learning of the shooting, Miller on Saturday morning contacted Santa Rosa police to urge that officers patrolling near the city’s synagogues be aware and prepared for anyone thinking about acting as a “copycat” to the Pittsburgh shootings. Others said taking precautions was a reasonable step in light of anti-semitic violence throughout history.

“Sadly, the need for security in the Jewish community is not a new concern,” said Rabbi George Gittleman of Congregation Shomrei Torah.

In response to the shooting, his congregation will re-examine and “tune up” its security plan, “but we’re basically prepared already,” Gittleman said.

At the vigil, Keller and other members of the Cotati congregation led those who assembled outside in a circle amid the growing darkness. Along with songs, prayers and group recitation, guests and members were encouraged at one point to offer up single words to express their thoughts and feelings.

“Love,” “fear,” “anguish,” “anger,” “safety,” “heartbroken,” “calm” and “community” were among the words spoken.

As lantern light glimmered off autumn leaves hanging overhead, people stepped forward to take pebbles from a bowl and drop them into a ceramic platter in memory of those who died in Pittsburgh.

Mark Miller, treasurer for Ner Shalom, said he hoped the vigil would bring comfort to those who attended.

“We’re in troubling times and we need to be together,” he said.

Keller said members feel not only grief about the killings but also anger about “a political and cultural climate in which white supremacy seems now to be a lifestyle choice.”

Political leaders need to stand up against white supremacists, he said, and to understand the violent consequences if they fail to do so.

“Today it is Jews,” Keller said. “But there will also be a tomorrow and it will be someone else.”

Gittleman said community support will play a key role in helping stem such violence.

“That’s what’s going to make us feel the safest,” he said, “if the non-Jewish community says ‘We’re not going to tolerate this.’”

You can reach Staff Writer Robert Digitale at 707-521-5285 or robert.digitale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @rdigit.