Strong winds are expected this evening into Tuesday morning in the Bay Area.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Sunday for the hills and mountains above 800-1,000 feet in elevation, including the North Bay, East Bay, San Francisco Peninsula and Santa Cruz.
The strongest winds are expected across the Napa County and Santa Cruz mountains.
While the winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, the relative humidity will remain in the 50-percent range, the weather service said.
Lower relative humidity is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but the winds are expected to be less, estimated at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.