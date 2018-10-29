Synagogue massacre detailed: ‘Darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history’

Early investigative details suggest a virulent anti-Semite needed only a few minutes, three pistols and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to carry out the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history, killing 11 people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The dead include a 97-year-old woman, a husband and wife, and two brothers, all of whom were at Saturday-morning services inside Tree of Life synagogue when Robert Bowers allegedly burst in through an open door, screaming anti-Semitic slurs and shooting. The 46-year-old Pittsburgh resident is also accused of wounding six other people, including three police officers shot during a firefight, and faces a raft of assault, homicide and hate-crime charges.

“They’re committing genocide to my people,” the suspect told a SWAT officer after being shot and captured, according to a federal criminal complaint released Sunday. “I just want to kill Jews.”

After the victims were named at a news conference Sunday morning, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the attack the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.” He also disputed President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the synagogue should have had armed guards.

“The approach we need to be looking at is how we take the guns — the common denominator of every mass shooting in America — out of the hands of those looking to express hatred through murder,” Peduto told reporters.

The shooter targeted a congregation that is an anchor of Pittsburgh’s large and close-knit Jewish community, a massacre that authorities immediately labeled a hate crime as they investigated the suspect’s history of anti-Semitic online screeds.

A man with Bowers’ name had posted anti-Semitic statements on social media before the shooting, expressing anger at a nonprofit Jewish organization in the neighborhood that has helped refugees settle in the United States. In what appeared to be his last social media post, hours before the attack, the man wrote: “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

The FBI said Bowers was not previously known to law enforcement before he drove to the synagogue Saturday morning, as three different congregations celebrated the Jewish sabbath in the building.

He allegedly walked through an unlocked door at about 9:45 a.m., armed with a Colt AR-15 rifle and three Glock .357 pistols — all four of which he fired, authorities said, as he moved around the large building, screaming about Jews.

E. Joseph Charny, 90, recalled praying on the second-floor of the building with about half a dozen other congregants. He heard a loud noise downstairs and soon saw a man appear in the doorway. Then gunshots.

“I looked up, and there were all these dead bodies,” Charny said.

Bowers roamed the maze-like building, authorities said, gunning down groups of worshipers as he came across them.

Robert Jones, the FBI special agent in charge of the case, called it “the most horrific crime scene I’ve seen in 22 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Among the eight men and three women killed were Rose Mallinger, a 97-year-old resident of the predominantly Jewish neighborhood; Cecil and David Rosenthal, two brothers in their 50s and the youngest of the victims; and Bernice Simon and her husband, Sylvan, both in their 80s. Also killed were Joyce Fienberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; Daniel Stein, 71; Melvin Wax, 88; and Irving Younger, 69.