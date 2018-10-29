How a white man is competing for Democratic votes in Georgia

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — At the annual fundraising gala for Bulloch County Democrats, one orator after another roused the crowd with criticism of President Donald Trump and tributes to the most diverse, liberal ticket the Georgia Democratic Party has ever assembled for a statewide election.

“We’re going to make history,” proclaimed Janice Laws, a Jamaican immigrant and black woman whose candidacy for state insurance commissioner might draw more notice if it weren’t overshadowed by Stacey Abrams’ bid to become the first black female governor in American history.

Former state NAACP leader Francys Johnson, the local congressional candidate, demanded “moral clarity” in opposition to Trump’s treatment of “poor people and immigrants and people of color.”

But John Barrow, the last Democrat to hold the House seat Johnson seeks, struck a different tone as he talked about why he entered politics.

“I thought there was a need for a little bipartisanship ... some need for moderation,” recalled Barrow. Now running for Georgia secretary of state, Barrow told his fellow Democrats he values the “common-sense politics of compromise” over “the politics of confrontation.”

While Abrams runs as an unabashed liberal and gains national attention for her historic potential, Barrow’s campaign is notable for a different reason. He’s the most prominent white man running as a Democrat in Georgia this year, navigating the politics of a state undergoing rapid demographic shifts and a party that is putting a premium on gender and racial diversity. The 62-year-old Barrow’s electoral fortunes could offer clues for how voters might receive potential White House hopefuls like former Vice President Joe Biden, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Govs. Jay Inslee of Washington and Steve Bullock of Montana.

Barrow is an increasingly rare figure in Deep South Democratic politics, where many white men of his generation became Republicans over the past two decades. Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation are African-American.

For his part, Barrow sees himself as part of Democrats’ diversity, arguing the party is refashioning itself as a big tent, including philosophically.

“What I’m trying to remind folks is there was a time when the parties were more diverse, and that was good for them,” Barrow said in an interview. “The only hope for our country is for both of these parties to be healed from within.”

Abrams, meanwhile, welcomes Barrow even if their politics and path to victory don’t always overlap.

“Every candidate on the Democratic ticket holds strong to their core values and seeks to lift up every Georgian,” she said.

Barrow is not openly critical of his fellow Democrats, including Abrams, noting she defined her tenure as minority leader in the state legislature by striking big-ticket compromises with Republicans. “That’s a high mark in her favor,” Barrow said, “but we all have to earn our stripes every day on that score, and I’ve done it more days, year in and year out, than anybody else on the statewide ticket on either side.”

He eagerly applies his trademark approach to the hottest topic in his otherwise low-profile race: how the secretary of state manages elections.

That issue has sharply defined the closing weeks of the governor’s race pitting Abrams against Republican Brian Kemp, the current secretary of state. Democrats and civil rights groups accuse Kemp’s office of nefariously holding up tens of thousands of new voter registrations. Kemp insists that he’s following the law and that any of those would-be voters can cast ballots as long as they produce valid identification like any other Georgian.