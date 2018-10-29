PITTSBURGH — The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre appeared briefly in federal court in a wheelchair and handcuffs Monday to face charges he killed 11 people in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Robert Gregory Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police during the shooting rampage, was released from a hospital in the morning and a few hours later was wheeled into the courtroom, where he was ordered held without bail for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, when prosecutors will outline their case against him.

During the court appearance, Bowers talked with two court-appointed lawyers, went over documents and confirmed his identity to a judge, saying little more than "Yes" in a soft voice a few times. Courtroom deputies freed one of his hands from cuffs so he could sign paperwork. He did not enter a plea.

He was expressionless.

"It was not the face of villainy that I thought we'd see," said Jon Pushinsky, a congregant at Dor Hadash, which lost one of its members to the massacre. Pushinsky was one of two Dor Hadash congregants at the hearing.

Federal prosecutors set in motion plans to seek the death penalty against the 46-year-old truck driver, who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and later told police, "I just want to kill Jews" and "All these Jews need to die."

After the hearing, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady called the shootings "horrific acts of violence" and added: "Rest assured we have a team of prosecutors working hard to ensure that justice is done."

The first funeral — for Cecil Rosenthal and his younger brother, David — was set for Tuesday.

Survivors, meanwhile, began offering harrowing accounts of the mass shooting Saturday inside Tree of Life Synagogue.

Barry Werber, 76, said he found himself hiding in a dark storage closet as the gunman tore through the building.

"I don't know why he thinks the Jews are responsible for all the ills in the world, but he's not the first and he won't be the last," Werber said. "Unfortunately, that's our burden to bear. It breaks my heart."

The White House announced President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday "to express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community."

The response to Trump's plans to visit has been mixed.

Leaders of a liberal Jewish group in Pittsburgh wrote an open letter to the president, saying he was not welcome until he denounced white nationalism. But Rabbi Jeffrey Myers with the Tree of Life synagogue made clear Trump would be welcome, telling NBC, "It would be my honor to always meet a president of the United States."

The weekend massacre — which took place 10 days before the midterm elections — heightened tensions around the country, coming just a day after the arrest of the Florida man accused of sending a wave of pipe bombs to Trump critics.

The mail bomb attacks and the bloodshed in Pittsburgh set off debate over whether the corrosive political climate in Washington and beyond contributed to the violence and whether Trump himself bears any blame because of his combative language.

Werber noted that the president has embraced the politically fraught label of "nationalist." He said the Nazis were nationalists.

"It's part of his program to instigate his base," Werber said, and "bigots are coming out of the woodwork."