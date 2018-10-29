As many as six vehicles collided on Highway 101 early Monday in Petaluma, creating a painful commute for southbound travelers, according to the CHP.
No major injuries were reported in the 5:30 a.m. collision near the Petaluma Boulevard South offramp, the CHP said.
The aftermath slowed the commute and traffic backed up through Petaluma, according to the CHP.
Almost three hours later, emergency crews headed for a Highway 1 crash in Valley Ford involving an overturned box truck, according to initial dispatch reports.
The 8:15 a.m. crash happened just west of School Road. The driver ran off the highway and into a field, flipping the vehicle.
The driver was able to get out of the wreckage on his own. No major injuries were reported.
Traffic on the rural route was briefly impacted from the wreck, according to initial reports.
