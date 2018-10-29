A 22‑year‑old motorcyclist died in a crash early Sunday on Highway 29 in Napa, the CHP said.
The Napa resident was traveling north on the highway near Imola Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when he lost control of his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle. The bike hit the center divide, throwing the rider to the ground. Officials determined he was dead at the scene.
His name wasn’t released as Napa County coroner’s officials contacted family.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday.
