POINT PLEASANT, N.J. — Tom MacArthur is doing something that's familiar to dozens of candidates in the most fiercely contested congressional races: Tiptoeing around President Donald Trump.

The Republican congressman has done more than anyone in New Jersey to help Trump. He was the only member of his delegation to vote for Trump's tax cuts. And he personally authored a provision that briefly resurrected Trump's health care plan.

But on the eve of the election, he might be mistaken for a member of the Trump resistance.

"I've worked with Democrats to get things done that matter to South Jersey," MacArthur told The Associated Press after addressing hundreds of veterans at an American Legion weekend celebration without mentioning the president's name. "I work with the president when I can, and when I think he's doing something that's bad for Jersey, I resist that, I push back on that."

In an election that hinges on Trump's standing, candidates from both parties are struggling to find the right balance when it comes to Trump. While liberals demand Trump's impeachment, many Democratic candidates are focused on health care. Republicans in Washington, meanwhile, are all in for Trump, but the party's most important House candidates are spending their final days attacking Democrats for resisting — without saying much about the president who's being resisted.

In an interview, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel suggested the midterm elections are not a referendum on Trump.

"I don't see it," she said. "The candidates that we have that are doing better are the candidates that are focused on district specific issues and not nationalizing the race."

"Democrats don't talk about results because they have none to stand on," McDaniel added. "I've never seen this level of obstruction."

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez downplays Trump's impact on the midterms as well.

"Health care is on the ballot," he said in an interview. "They want to take it away, we want to preserve it."

Perez said his party's closing message addresses Trump only in that Democrats would provide a check on Trump's policies on health care, the economy and the ethical lapses in his administration.

"The rule of law has been replaced by the rule of Trump," Perez said. "We need guardrails in Washington."

Voters will decide whether the president's party will maintain control of the House and Senate on Nov. 6. A setback in either chamber would almost certainly derail Trump's agenda. It would also give Democrats subpoena power to probe the president's many personal and professional controversies — in addition to giving them an opportunity to pursue impeachment.

In the fight for the Senate, Republicans running in states where Trump remains popular are eager to make the president the centerpiece of their closing messages. Trump and his favorite policies are featured in final-days campaign ads for Republican candidates in Montana, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia.

But in the high-stakes battle for the House, which is playing out among a more suburban and educated electorate, candidates on both sides are handling Trump with great care.

Republican Rep. David Young is locked in a dead heat with Democrat Cindy Axne in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.

Young steered clear of the president as he chatted with voters strolling through Des Moines' farmer's market over the weekend. After one woman proclaimed her devotion to Trump, Young ignored the president and thanked her for the support.