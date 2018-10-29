A truck plunged down a steep embankment in Cazadero early Monday, ejecting the driver who was found hours later.
Authorities were alerted about 10:40 a.m. regarding a pickup spotted about a quarter-mile down a ravine off Old Cazadero Road near King Ridge Road, CHP Officer David deRutte said.
It appeared the driver rolled off the edge of a driveway sometime before dawn. The woman, who wasn’t identified, was thrown from the rolling truck and found several hundred feet from the vehicle, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman, who responded to the call.
A CHP helicopter lifted the injured woman from the embankment. She then was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, deRutte said.
