Responding to the horrific killings motivated by hate 2,600 miles away, Sonoma County residents will join in a community expression of grief and a message of hope Thursday night at a Santa Rosa synagogue.

“It’s not just about us,” Rabbi George Gittleman of Shomrei Torah said Monday. “Any time anyone is attacked, ultimately we’re all being attacked.”

Lighting candles, singing songs and reciting prayers will be part of the special local service prompted by the massacre at a Jewish house of worship Saturday in Pittsburgh, leaving 11 people dead and six wounded by a gunman with a documented history of anti-Semitism.

The public is invited to the Solidarity Interfaith Service, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Congregation Shomrei Torah with two other Jewish groups and people of six other faiths, including Presbyterian, Methodist, Episcopal and Unitarian churches and the Center for Spiritual Living participating.

Gittleman quickly organized the service as part of his stunned reaction to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in western Pennsylvania, while he, too, was engaged in Sabbath services.

Rev. Dale Flowers, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Rosa, had sent a text to Gittleman with the frightful news Saturday morning, offering his prayers for the Pittsburgh congregation and to Gittleman, a longtime friend. Gittleman called Flowers that day with the proposal for an interfaith event.

“I was never aware of how much the Jewish community is a target of hate and violence until I befriended him,” said Flowers, whose congregation numbers 650 members and friends.

Indeed, there were 1,986 anti- Semitic incidents reported nationwide last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League based in New York. They included physical assaults, vandalism, and attacks on Jewish institutions such as 163 bomb threats, with occurrences in every state. California had 268 anti-Semitic incidents, second only to New York with 380.

“Nothing will make us feel safer than if the non-Jewish community shows just how intolerable this is to them,” said the Santa Rosa rabbi, who leads a congregation of about 1,250.

Flowers announced the local interfaith event to his congregation from the pulpit during Sunday services and sent emails about it to members, too.

“I saw it as a way for our congregation to respond, not just me,” the Presbyterian minister said. “It’s important that the faith communities come together and say we support one another.”

The Rev. Chris Bell of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Rosa also accepted Gittleman’s invitation, saying he was “grateful that we’re all getting together to stand with our Jewish neighbor in particular.”

His church choir will sing “One Voice” by the Wailin’ Jennys, which includes the lyrics: “This is the sound of voices three; singing together in harmony.”

Bell said he found the notion of violence in a religious sanctuary “kind of heartbreaking,” adding that other congregations “have to wonder, are we safe here?”

The minister, who leads a congregation of about 350, faulted President Donald Trump’s “incendiary rhetoric” for setting the stage for the Pittsburgh attack.

“You can only cultivate a spirit of violence for so long before someone in a nationalist group that is blatantly anti-Semitic takes you at your word,” Bell said.