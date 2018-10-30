s
Sonoma County to unite at community interfaith service Thursday in response to Pittsburgh massacre

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 29, 2018, 7:53PM
Responding to the horrific killings motivated by hate 2,600 miles away, Sonoma County residents will join in a community expression of grief and a message of hope Thursday night at a Santa Rosa synagogue.

“It’s not just about us,” Rabbi George Gittleman of Shomrei Torah said Monday. “Any time anyone is attacked, ultimately we’re all being attacked.”

Lighting candles, singing songs and reciting prayers will be part of the special local service prompted by the massacre at a Jewish house of worship Saturday in Pittsburgh, leaving 11 people dead and six wounded by a gunman with a documented history of anti-Semitism.

The public is invited to the Solidarity Interfaith Service, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Congregation Shomrei Torah with two other Jewish groups and people of six other faiths, including Presbyterian, Methodist, Episcopal and Unitarian churches and the Center for Spiritual Living participating.

Gittleman quickly organized the service as part of his stunned reaction to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in western Pennsylvania, while he, too, was engaged in Sabbath services.

Rev. Dale Flowers, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Rosa, had sent a text to Gittleman with the frightful news Saturday morning, offering his prayers for the Pittsburgh congregation and to Gittleman, a longtime friend. Gittleman called Flowers that day with the proposal for an interfaith event.

“I was never aware of how much the Jewish community is a target of hate and violence until I befriended him,” said Flowers, whose congregation numbers 650 members and friends.

Indeed, there were 1,986 anti- Semitic incidents reported nationwide last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League based in New York. They included physical assaults, vandalism, and attacks on Jewish institutions such as 163 bomb threats, with occurrences in every state. California had 268 anti-Semitic incidents, second only to New York with 380.

“Nothing will make us feel safer than if the non-Jewish community shows just how intolerable this is to them,” said the Santa Rosa rabbi, who leads a congregation of about 1,250.

Flowers announced the local interfaith event to his congregation from the pulpit during Sunday services and sent emails about it to members, too.

“I saw it as a way for our congregation to respond, not just me,” the Presbyterian minister said. “It’s important that the faith communities come together and say we support one another.”

The Rev. Chris Bell of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Rosa also accepted Gittleman’s invitation, saying he was “grateful that we’re all getting together to stand with our Jewish neighbor in particular.”

His church choir will sing “One Voice” by the Wailin’ Jennys, which includes the lyrics: “This is the sound of voices three; singing together in harmony.”

Bell said he found the notion of violence in a religious sanctuary “kind of heartbreaking,” adding that other congregations “have to wonder, are we safe here?”

The minister, who leads a congregation of about 350, faulted President Donald Trump’s “incendiary rhetoric” for setting the stage for the Pittsburgh attack.

“You can only cultivate a spirit of violence for so long before someone in a nationalist group that is blatantly anti-Semitic takes you at your word,” Bell said.

Authorities arrested Robert Bowers, 46, and accused him of the hate-filled murders at the synagogue.

Federal prosecutors said Sunday they intend to pursue the death penalty against Bowers, who faces 29 criminal charges including obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs — a hate crime for which someone can be put to death.

Rev. Edward Viljoen, senior minister to the 800-member Center for Spiritual Living, said that many people, fatigued by a culture of conflict, “don’t know what to do right now.”

Attending the Thursday interfaith community service could be a remedy, he said: “Just showing up and listening to people who are scared and in mourning.”

By coincidence, the Anti-Defamation League released a report Saturday saying the number of anti-Semitic incidents was nearly 60 percent higher in 2017 than the year before, the largest one-year increase since the group started tracking incidents in the 1970s.

“These are the things we must pay attention to,” said Viljoen, a longtime friend of Gittleman. “It is not normal and it is definitely not the role of a spiritual community to accept as normal.”

If the same statistics are applied to any other group “it would be alarming,” he said.

The other interfaith service participants will be: Congregation Beth Ami of Santa Rosa; Congregation Ner Shalom of Cotati; Christ Church United Methodist and First United Methodist Church, both of Santa Rosa; and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Sebastopol.

Congregation Shomrei Torah is at 2600 Bennett Valley Road. The synagogue will have “appropriate security,” Gittleman said, declining to elaborate.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

