A German bicyclist is recovering from major injuries after being struck two weeks ago by a passing truck while riding on Highway 1 in The Sea Ranch, the CHP said.

The pickup driver who hit him remains a mystery, though. CHP officials said Monday they need help identifying the driver who paused but then fled south after hitting Joschka Homann, 26.

The CHP initially declined to identify the bicyclist, citing the possibility he could die. Homann has improved and either was recently released or would soon be released after about two weeks in a hospital, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

The hit‑and‑run happened about 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 15 as the German tourist pedaled solo through the coastal community. A passing pickup hit him with a side mirror near Leeward Spur, throwing Homann onto the highway. Several people stopped to help.

The impact knocked to the ground the side mirror, which investigators have as evidence. Witnesses didn’t get a good look at the driver or truck but believe it was a dark blue or black pickup with a flatbed, possibly pulling a white trailer. Officer deRutte said the rider has no memory of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash should call investigators at 707‑588‑1400.

