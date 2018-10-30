SACRAMENTO — A conservative San Diego radio host who is a driving force behind an initiative to repeal recent gas tax increases said Monday he’ll seek to recall California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra if the measure fails.

The effort by Carl DeMaio would ensure the gas tax remains a political fight long after the voters decide Proposition 6 next week. Opposition to the higher gas taxes and vehicle registration fees passed last year by state lawmakers has been a central message for Republicans, who have struggled in an increasingly Democratic state.

DeMaio said Becerra deceived voters by writing a ballot title that doesn’t clearly explain that Proposition 6 would reduce gas taxes. Becerra’s ballot title — the official summary that describes the initiative — focuses on the elimination of road repair funding, consistent with the messaging used by the initiative’s opponents.

“This ain’t over on Election Day if they steal the election,” DeMaio told reporters in front of the state Capitol. “We’ve only just begun.”

Becerra, a Democrat, said courts sided with him on another gas-tax repeal measure that had a similar ballot title but did not qualify. DeMaio said he didn’t sue over his measure because he knew he wouldn’t win.

“I’m doing my job,” Becerra said. “I’m not going to stop.”

Becerra is favored to win in next week’s election over Republican Steven Bailey, a retired judge.

Republicans have latched onto the gas tax as a salient issue that appeals across the political divide at a time when Democrats are hyper-motivated by opposition to President Donald Trump. GOP officials fear a swarm of Trump opponents going to the polls could challenge their candidates for Congress and the state Legislature.

DeMaio is a former San Diego city councilman and a vocal champion for conservative issues. The recall would keep his name in the news and engage conservatives despite repeated losses at the ballot box, said Bill Whalen, a Hoover Institution research fellow and speechwriter for former Republican Gov. Pete Wilson.

“You need to find a way to keep your side in the game, to keep them motivated,” Whalen said. “Perhaps this recall is one way to do that.”