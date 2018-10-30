'I'm going to die:' Shooting survivors relive horrors at Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH — Up in the choir loft, alone, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers whispered to a 911 dispatcher on his cellphone.

Below him, down in the sanctuary, eight of his congregants had been felled by a gunman's bullets. Up here, though, Myers couldn't see them — or any of the other horrors going on beyond his hideaway. He could only listen. He waited for another round of semiautomatic gunfire, but all was silent. Then he heard what he feared even more.

Could that be footsteps?

Myers rushed into the loft's bathroom, barricading himself inside.

Days earlier he had used a blog posting to urge members of his Tree of Life congregation to celebrate life's moments while they had the chance: "None of us can say with certainty that there is always next year," he wrote. Now, Myers wondered if he should hang up with 911 and make a video to tell his wife and children he loved them — while he still had time.

"I'm going to die," he thought.

Saturday morning — the time when Jews in communities like this one come together to celebrate the miracle of the earth's creation and the day of rest that followed — had barely begun.

As a light rain fell over the Tudors and Victorians of Pittsburgh's leafy Squirrel Hill, the parking lot at the Tree of Life Synagogue had been slow to fill in. There was nothing unusual about that. Officially, services begin at 9:45 for Tree of Life and the two other congregations that share its large stone building — New Light and Dor Hadash. Worshippers from all three were filtering in, many of them older, taking their time.

The synagogue has long been one of the touchstones of Squirrel Hill, a rolling neighborhood about five miles east of downtown that is the center of the city's large Jewish community. Founded in 1864, Tree of Life prides itself as a warm, welcoming place, "where even the oldest Jewish traditions become relevant to the way our members live today," it says on its website.

On Saturdays, the day of the Jewish Sabbath, its doors are unlocked and open to all. On this day, the New Light congregation gathered in a basement room. Upstairs, toward the front of the building, the worshippers of Dor Hadash prepared for a ceremony to name a newborn boy. And in the main sanctuary, Myers convened about a dozen of his congregants.

Outside the building, though, Robert Gregory Bowers was also mindful of the Saturday rituals. For months, the 46-year-old truck driver had been posting angry rants against Jews on the Gab social media site, to little apparent notice. He blamed Jews for plotting against society, contaminating it in order to destroy it.

At 9:49 a.m. Saturday, he posted again.

"I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered," Bowers wrote. "Screw your optics. I'm going in."

Inside the synagogue, New Light's rabbi, Jonathan Perlman, was just a few minutes into morning prayers when his congregants heard a loud bang. Barry Werber, an Air Force vet who was there to help mark the anniversary of his mother's death, thought at first that someone might have walked into a cart upstairs stacked with glassware and whiskey meant for the baby-naming ceremony. To Myers, it sounded like somebody in the hallway had knocked over a coat rack.

Then the sounds came again, this time in a burst.