Kimberly Lopp rifled through rows of dresses made of sequins, lace and velvet at the Disguise the Limit costume store in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square Tuesday afternoon, trying to find an ensemble that was right for her.

A nurse at Creekside Rehabilitation & Behavioral Health, Lopp said she and her co-workers make an extra effort on Halloween to dress up and encourage patients to join in the festivities.

It is her favorite holiday given its spooky nature.

“I like to be scared, and I like being scary,” she said, sizing up a pirate outfit. “I have to find something that’s not too scary and not too provocative.”

Lopp was one of scores of last-minute shoppers out in Santa Rosa on Tuesday in search of costumes before the midweek holiday, one that can bring a big boost to national retailers and local stores ahead of the winter shopping season.

Halloween spending nationally is expected to reach $9 billion this year, the second highest in the past 14 years, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation, a trade association for retailers. Americans spent a record-setting $9.1 billion last year, the survey found.

That is still only a sliver of holiday retail sales in November and December, which could hit as much as $721 billion this year, according to the retail federation.

At Disguise the Limit, a year-round costume shop that offers wings and an assortment of other specialty products for sale, along with rentals, the Halloween season generates the most business, though the shop also caters to people who dress up for Burning Man and festivals throughout the year, said Iliana Sanchez, the store’s manager.

They begin prepping for Halloween shoppers at the start of the summer by researching what new products costume sellers have to offer, as well as keeping track of new movies coming out in theaters, which can influence people to dress up as their favorite characters.

The store’s owner, Jenny Cirillo, who has experience in set and costume design, said she can also create custom pieces for customers.

“We love being able to offer things that you can’t find anywhere else,” Sanchez said. “This last weekend was very busy, especially with all the events on the 27th.”

The seasonal Spirit Halloween store on Santa Rosa Avenue near Yolanda Avenue had more than two dozen shoppers combing through the racks at midday. Much of the merchandise had been wiped out the previous weekend and Monday afternoon, said Misty Sullivan, the store’s manager. Many of the displays were partially empty and some aisles had to be broken down on Monday because there was no merchandise to show, she added.

“Yesterday, it started at 3 p.m. and was just consistent,” Sullivan said of Monday rush.

This year, among the most popular products were those based on the video game Fortnite, a shooter survival game that’s gained significant popularity since its release in 2017, Sullivan said.

Those celebrating Halloween in the U.S. are expected to spend an average of $87 each on costumes, decorations and candy this Halloween season, the National Retail Federation study found. Princess and superhero costumes were favorites among children, though adults said they preferred dressing up as archetypes featured in horror movies — witches, vampires and zombies.