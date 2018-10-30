A Cazadero woman thrown from her truck as it rolled hundreds of feet down a steep embankment in western Sonoma County remained hospitalized Tuesday with critical injuries.
The CHP on Tuesday identified the woman as Jeanine Grider, 39.
Grider was driving away from her home on Old Cazadero Road about 5 a.m. Monday, when for unknown reasons she drove her pickup off the driveway and plunged about 400 feet into a ravine.
The crash was reported more than five hours later. Firefighters responded and found the truck empty. They located the injured woman hundreds of feet from the vehicle.
Grider was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Tuesday was being treated in the intensive care unit, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
