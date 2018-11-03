New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community

A longtime Sonoma County criminal defense investigator has been accused by prosecutors of dissuading a witness from testifying against his client in a manslaughter trial stemming from an August 2017 hit-and-run crash that killed UC Berkeley’s top lawyer, Christopher Patti.

The allegations have landed investigator Jim Baker, 69, in Sonoma County Superior Court alongside the suspected hit-and-run driver Jonathan Ritter, 29, of Rio Nido, who was recently accused by prosecutors of trying to get the same witness kidnapped and killed.

Baker’s case has sent a shockwave through the local legal community, after Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives recently seized all of his records — including those for unrelated cases — as well as his laptop and the phones from his office and home.

They kept the files for 10 days before turning them over to court custody, in what appears to be a sharp departure from standard procedure governing chain of custody for evidence that may include information protected by attorney-client privilege, according to Baker’s lawyer, Geoffrey Dunham. The potential breach could include a half-dozen other local criminal cases Baker was investigating for defendants accused of crimes in Sonoma County, he said.

“My first and immediate concern is what about files that belong to other clients, and the confidential information contained therein?” said Sonoma County Public Defender Kathleen Pozzi, a top member of the local defense bar who voiced concerns about potential overreach. “What’s the purpose of taking them? What are they doing with them? Are they looking at them? The attorney-client privilege is a very sacred privilege.”

The case highlights the critical yet behind-the scenes role of private investigators for the defense. They interview witnesses, collect evidence and help lawyers prepare for trial, serving as a key counterweight in America’s criminal justice system to the role of law enforcement and prosecutors. The attorney-client privilege extends to investigators, paralegals and other staff working on behalf of people accused of crimes.

Brian Staebell, spokesman for the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, declined to answer questions about the procedures used in handling Baker’s records or to say what evidence prosecutors have against him.

“We’re following the law. That’s all I can tell you,” Staebell said.

Prosecutors claim Baker became involved with Ritter’s attempts to dissuade a witness in the case from testifying. Among the allegations, prosecutors claim Baker told the witness “to change a specific portion of his initial statement to CHP because it would be better for the defense,” according to the Oct. 15 complaint filed by prosecutors.

Baker, who worked as a police officer in Cotati and Rohnert Park for more than 25 years before becoming an investigator, strongly denies any allegation he acted improperly in his dealings with the defendants or witness in the case.

“I don’t believe, in my heart and in my head, that I did anything wrong,” Baker said in an interview. “If they interpreted something I did as improper, I would like to hear what they say.”

The case has riveted Sonoma County’s defense bar. A hearing last month drew a standing-room- only crowd that included attorneys and investigators concerned about the implications for those representing people accused of crimes.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Henning, in court Thursday, asked Judge Jennifer Dollard if he could address the “allegations” voiced in the legal community that Baker’s files have been improperly reviewed. Henning said a sheriff’s detective was assigned to seize the documents and take them into custody.