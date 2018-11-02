s
Sonoma County adds vulture art aiming to divert scofflaw truckers from troublesome bridge

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 1, 2018, 6:09PM
Updated 4 hours ago.
Sonoma County has taken an unconventional approach to persuading semi-truck drivers to avoid a long troublesome bridge west of Windsor.

In a first, the county’s Transportation and Public Works Department earlier this week installed an overhead sign on the roadway that includes a piece of local artwork with a macabre warning to big rigs. The sculpture features two watchful 7-foot-tall metal buzzards perched over a bright yellow clearance boom.

In other words, a pair of scavengers awaiting their next meal.

“It’s something that is very, very unorthodox,” said Johannes Hoevertsz, the county’s transportation and public works director. “Normally you don’t see two vultures on any height restriction device, but it gets your attention and maybe you’ll stop and turn around. Because we really need to get them off that road.”

Snarled semi-trucks have long been a problem on the single-lane bridge at Laughlin Road, near the intersection with North Laughlin Road. But accidents have grown more frequent in recent years, officials say.

Haulers routinely ignore flags and signs about limits in place to prevent tractor-trailers from getting hung up on the bridge and damaging the road. The worst of the messes require road closures and expensive tows initially footed by taxpayers.

The Board of Supervisors in 2014 barred semis longer than 38 feet from driving the route, but Hoevertsz estimates two or three are still getting stuck every month.

With a permanent solution to the hotspot years away and set to cost as much as $20 million, the county took the lead from Supervisor James Gore for a stopgap fix that incorporated local artwork.

The resulting project came to life through Creative Sonoma, an offshoot of the county Economic Development Board that works to support and advance the artistic community. It reached out to Sebastopol sculptor and “junk artist” Patrick Amiot to come up with an original way address the issue.

Amiot, 59, is known around the community for quirky pieces made of found and recycled materials. He works alongside his business partner and wife of 35 years, Brigitte Laurent, 57, and their daughter Mathilde, 28, who now welds the metal projects while Laurent offers the finishing touches with an array of eye-catching paint.

The vulture concept took shape over lunch discussions and a napkin sketch.

“I just feel lucky to live in a community that’s so progressive,” Amiot said.

“There are a lot of places where that wouldn’t fly. When you really think about it, art and signage should have a similarity. Maybe it’s something cities will do more and more of where they consult with artists to do something that’s not so plain.”

Amiot emphasized the importance of reusing existing materials with his sculpture, like all of his artwork. The steel arm on which the birds sit was found in the public works department’s storage yard, for instance, and the birds were predominantly fused together from other scraps of metal — old Radio Flyer pushcarts that he found.

“It’s really killing two birds with one stone, making art and making signage that’s effective,” he said. “To top it off, it’s made of junk picked locally.”

The strategy also has its financial benefits.

Instead of the $75,000 the county may have spent on an alternative with flashing lights to grab the attention of truckers bound for the one-lane bridge, the art project cost roughly $15,000 out the door.

“It’s great to see government reaching outside its normal profile,” said Gore, who represents the district that includes the Laughlin Road bridge. “Solutions don’t have to be bland. This is Sonoma County. If it can be done creatively anywhere, it’s here. So we’ll see how it works.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or at kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com.

