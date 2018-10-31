s
President Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh met with hostility

SEUNG MIN KIM, JOSH DAWSEY AND MARK BERMAN
WASHINGTON POST | October 31, 2018, 6:55AM
PITTSBURGH — President Donald Trump visited a grief-stricken Pittsburgh on Tuesday in a trip meant to unify after tragedy, but his arrival provoked protests from residents and consternation from local officials in the aftermath of the synagogue shooting that left 11 people dead.

The hastily planned day trip — which the city’s mayor urged Trump not to make — was executed with no advance public itinerary and without congressional and local politicians. Some had declined to accompany the president, and others were not invited.

Trump did not speak publicly during his brief trip, instead quietly paying tribute at Tree of Life synagogue by laying flowers for the 11 victims and visiting a hospital to see officers who were wounded in Saturday’s shooting. But Trump’s trip to the area so soon after the attack tore open political tensions in the largely Democratic city, as residents angered by Trump’s arrival protested even as the first couple tried to keep a low profile during the solemn, afternoon visit.

“The sense in the community is that they didn’t think this was a time for a political photo shoot,” said Rep. Mike Doyle, a Democrat, whose congressional district covers the Squirrel Hill neighborhood where the synagogue is located. “There are strong feelings in the community about him and the divisive nature of his rhetoric.”

Trump has faced charges in recent days that his harsh political tone and effort to stoke public fears about immigrants has fomented a rising right-wing extremism embraced by the man charged in the synagogue shooting and by the suspect arrested last week after a series of bombs were mailed to prominent critics of the president. Trump has pushed back, saying the media is responsible for the growing tensions across the country.

As the president touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday, almost 2,000 demonstrators assembled not far from where some of the shooting’s victims had been buried that day. The relatives of at least one victim declined to meet with Trump, pointing to his “inappropriate” remarks immediately after the shooting, when the president suggested the shooting could have been avoided if the synagogue had had an armed guard.

City officials said they were concerned about protests, which occurred on the same day as funerals for some of the victims, and were not involved in planning the visit — learning about it only when White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced it Monday. The White House also declined to invite two Democratic officials who represent the area — Doyle and Sen. Robert Casey Jr.

“We received no call or any kind of correspondence,” Doyle said.

A spokesman for the city’s Democratic mayor, Bill Peduto, said he was invited to appear with the president but declined. Peduto had urged Trump not to visit Pittsburgh until after the funerals for the victims, saying, “all attention (Tuesday) should be on the victims.”

The family of one of those victims — Daniel Stein, 71 — declined a visit with Trump in part because of Trump’s comments about having armed guards.

“Everybody feels that they were inappropriate,” said Stephen Halle, Stein’s nephew. “He was blaming the community.”

Some residents said they welcomed the president even if it did anger some of their neighbors.

“I think it’s great he took the time out of his day to give comfort and peace to the families who are suffering,” said Sandy DeFrancesco, who works at the dental school at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital, where Trump visited four wounded police officers as well as their family and friends.

“He’s our president,” she said. “He deserves the respect other presidents got.”

Trump arrived shortly before 4 p.m., greeted by two people at Pittsburgh International Airport: Pennsylvania Air National Guard Col. Mark Goodwill and his wife, Michele. Traveling with Trump were first lady Melania Trump; daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, senior White House advisers who are Jewish; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Chief of Staff John Kelly; and Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the United States.

Inside the synagogue, Trump and his wife lit candles in honor of each of the 11 victims. The first couple also placed a white flower and a small stone on stars outside the synagogue that had been erected in memory of the victims.

