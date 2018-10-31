One driver was killed and his passenger injured in a two-vehicle crash that shut down a rural stretch of Old Redwood Highway between Healdsburg and Windsor for four hours on Tuesday night, the CHP said.

The unidentified victim was en route to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by ambulance when he succumbed to injuries suffered in the 5:50 p.m. crash, emergency personnel said.

The CHP said the other driver was suspected of driving drunk and reportedly crossed over a double-yellow line into the victim’s vehicle.

No identifications were available late Tuesday.

The driver suspected of being intoxicated was to be arrested after he was cleared at a local hospital, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

The collision occurred at Old Redwood Highway south of Limerick Lane near Sargent Road, deRutte said.

According to initial reports, a gray, southbound Volkswagen Beetle driven by the suspect crossed into the northbound lane, hitting a Volkswagen Passat driven by the victim.

The passenger in the Passat suffered minor injuries in the crash, though no information about that person was available, deRutte said.

The collision resulted in a spill of motor oil or some other kind of automotive fluid that spread across about 400 yards of Old Redwood Highway, authorities said.

The CHP shut the road down in both directions until 10 p.m. so crews could clean up the site and investigate the crash.

No other details were available late Tuesday.

