Sonoma County is home to a number of Native American tribes and, according to the 2010 census, more than 14,000 local residents can claim Native American heritage.
Former President George H.W. Bush signed a proclamation in 1990 declaring November as Native American Heritage Month. The proclamation celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of the country’s original inhabitants, explorers and settlers.
To honor the area’s tribes, Sonoma County libraries this month will hold a number of events, including storytelling, basket weaving and film screenings.
Visit sonomalibrary.org for a full list of events and resources, including books, maps, and genealogical databases.
Scroll through the gallery above to see historic photos of Native American life in Sonoma County.