A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Sidney Falbo. To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/support-for-tony-and-annie .

Santa Rosa police are seeking surveillance video and witnesses to Tuesday’s fatal collision that killed a bicyclist on Stony Point Road.

The rider was Sidney Falbo, 20, a Santa Rosa resident police said was likely a student at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Falbo had been riding in west Santa Rosa about 12:25 p.m. when she apparently traveled into the path of a loaded dump truck, which ran over her.

Preliminarily, the woman was riding north on the sidewalk along Stony Point Road’s west side and then made a right turn from the sidewalk into the crosswalk, heading east, traffic Sgt. Chad Heiser said.

While there were many people in the busy traffic area at the time, few apparently had a good view of the collision.

“We’re trying to figure out how she didn’t see the dump truck, what her line of sight was,” Heiser said.

Truck driver Donald Parisi, 58, was stopped on the Highway 12 off‑ramp, waiting for a green light before turning onto southbound Stony Point Road. He’d waited for a pedestrian to clear the crosswalk then started his turn, according to police. He also told police he never saw the rider until it was too late.

There is no known surveillance video where the crash occurred but investigators hoped to find some from commercial areas on either side of the overpass, to help determine her travel direction.

One woman who answered the phone at a family home said it wasn’t a good time.

Heiser said officers still are determining where Falbo was headed. He said she’d carried a student identification card for Santa Rosa Junior College but that officers hadn’t yet verified if she was a student.

“We’re trying to encourage anyone who may have been a witness to contact us,” Heiser said. Traffic officers can be reached at 707‑543‑3636.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.