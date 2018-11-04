s
Ten candidates, including three incumbents, are vying for three seats on the Windsor Town Council in the Nov. 6 election, one of the more competitive races for the 26-year-old council.

Incumbents hoping to keep their spot — Sam Salmon, Dominic Foppoli and Mark Millan — are up against a field of challengers who have identified affordable housing, greater council diversity and traffic as key issues facing the town.

The last time 10 candidates ran in a single cycle for town council was 1994, Windsor’s second election as an incorporated city, according to town clerk Maria De La O.

“I don’t think there’s a bad candidate in the bunch. Everyone is intelligent and they have Windsor’s best interest at heart,” said Salmon, the six-term veteran of the council.

A common thread among many of the candidates is the need to address the housing crisis, with some saying Windsor’s character as a family-friendly town is being threatened by rising home prices and rents.

Some offered ideas on how to build new or reuse existing housing without triggering sprawl or sacrificing the local small-town feel.

What follows is a brief summary of the field of candidates, starting with incumbents, that seeks to spotlight their reasons for running and what they hope to accomplish.

Sam Salmon

A retired attorney, Salmon, 67, said he continues to be a champion for “smart growth,” a cause that hasn’t changed since he was first elected in 1994, he said. He opposes a housing development that would convert nearly 60 acres of vineyard on the east side of Windsor, north Jensen Lane.

“I don’t think it works for smart growth principles — it’s sprawl,” he said, adding that the proposal would build homes dangerously close to “urban wildland interface” areas that are susceptible to wildfire.

“We talk about what we can do for fire protection, we can build our communities in the right places.”

Salmon said other key issues for him are maintaining a healthy municipal budget, supporting local fire protection districts, proper forest management, expanding bike paths and trail systems and improving the central underpass to make it safer.

Dominic Foppoli

At 36, Foppoli is the youngest member of the town council, and first elected four years ago. He operates Christopher Creek Winery, a boutique family winery, with his brother and friends and co-owns Old Redwood Brewing Co.

Foppoli, who served on the Planning Commission for two years, said the town “is in phenomenal shape” and he wants to keep it that way.

“I’ve walked in every neighborhood in Windsor in the last two months ... 95-plus percent of people say, ‘keeping doing what the council is doing,’ ” he said.

Foppoli counts among the current council’s achievements the new Russian River Brewery, the Oliver’s Market shopping center and the fact that the town has the county’s lowest crime rate and best roads. If re-elected, his priorities would be to ensure that Windsor is prepared for the next large-scale emergency or natural disaster.

Mark Millan

Millan also was elected in 2014, and said he wants to follow through on key projects, such as the northbound onramp to Highway 101 from Arata Lane.

“We’re trying to get the final funding to get it complete,” he said. The project is crucial because it would offer a key “escape” route onto Highway 101 for residents in north Windsor.

“It’s become more important because of the fires,” he said, adding that it would also resolve congestion issues in central Windsor.

Millan, 64, has lived in Windsor for 28 years and raised three kids there. He is concerned about the shortage of “workforce housing” for teachers, firefighters and police. He also supports “innovative housing,” such as tiny homes and flats for millennials and seniors. Ensuring that such alternative housing units do not become temporary rentals is a priority, he said.

“If you have these and you make them so they’re not Airbnbs, you’re covering that group of people who need housing but can’t afford to buy a house or rent a house,” he said. “Let’s find housing types that people can afford.”

Gina Fortino-Dickson

Born in Syracuse, New York, Fortino-Dickson has lived off and on in both Sonoma and Lake counties. Prior to moving to Windsor with her family in 2016, she lived Clearlake and served on the City Council after being elected in 2012. While on that council, she was also a delegate to the League of California Cities.

Though a newcomer to Windsor politics, Fortino-Dickson, 46, said she has experience in “the runnings” of the city government in Clearlake.

“We brought the budget into balance, we reinstated code enforcement and other departments that had been closed by prior councils,” she said. “We re-wrote the general plan, which was outdated by years, and started working on economic development right away.”

If elected, Fortino- Dickson said she would bring a fresh, “completely unbiased” perspective. She said she also wants to bring more diversity to the council. “Right now the council is male dominated, and for the most part, has one age demographic,” she said. “Any governing board should really be reflective of the community it represents.”

Her other key issues include creating more affordable housing located near transportation hubs and maintaining “that hometown charm that drew me to Windsor and draws everyone to Windsor.”

Esther Lemus

Since moving back to Windsor in 2008, Lemus’ ties to the town have been deepening. Her parents moved to Windsor in 1990, when she was still in high school. She attended UC Berkeley for her undergraduate work and received a law degree from UCLA.

Lemus, a county deputy district attorney, was appointed to the Windsor school board in 2015 and won election the following year.

Lemus, 45, who bought her parents’ home in Windsor near Brooks Elementary School, said the town has been a great place for her and her husband to raise her two children. The lack of affordable housing is a deep concern of hers.

“Schools are having a difficult time attracting teachers and employees, because of the high cost of housing,” she said.

Lemus said that of the 1,600 housing units “in the pipeline,” just over 100 are affordable. She said she’d like to work with organizations such as Burbank Housing and Habitat for Humanity to create more affordable housing. Meanwhile, “building smaller units is another way that one could create more affordable, entry-level housing,” she said.

Her other key issues include addressing public safety, traffic and parking issues. “Public safety is always a priority for me. It’s what I do day in, day out,” she said. “In my opinion there is no such thing as a town that’s too safe.”

Billy Forrest

An architect with extensive experience designing affordable housing, Forrest says he has the knowledge and expertise to address the region’s housing crisis. The Yale University graduate first came to Sonoma County in 2001, brought by a San Luis Obispo firm that set up an office in Healdsburg and had him work on local housing, fire stations and master plans for town centers.

Since 2003, he’s been building multifamily, mixed-used and affordable housing, as well as units for formerly homeless adults. He’s been a close student of the last 100 years of housing development, he said.

“I feel like I know a lot of planning and housing that has worked and not worked,” he said. “I can bring my expertise to the table and work with developers.”

Forrest, 56, said he is driven by public service. He was elected to the Windsor school board in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. That experience has given him experience with school finances and budgeting and he said he would like to see “better synergy” between the town council and the school district.

Forrest, who has taken no donations, said his campaign is being run by two high school seniors — AP government science students — who are volunteering their free time. They’ve built a campaign website for him and are doing outreach through social media. Forrest touts endorsements coming from union groups, the Sonoma County Democratic Party and Sonoma County Conservation Action Council.

“I feel liSke I’m incredibly qualified and I care about the community,” he said.

Luis M. Diaz

A longtime Healdsburg resident, Diaz moved from Durango, Mexico to Sonoma County with his family when he was 4 years old. A graduate of Stanford University and the USC School of Dentistry, Diaz returned to Sonoma County after a two-year internship with the Navy.

“I love it here. It’s a great place to raise a family for sure,” he said.

Diaz, 65, whose dental office is in Santa Rosa, moved back to Windsor last February, after his home of 20 years in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove area was destroyed by the Tubbs fire. He said he previously lived in Windsor for more than a decade and was part of the incorporation campaign as a member of the Windsor Municipal Advisory Council, which was charged with studying the financial feasibility of incorporation.

Diaz said he supports “smart growth” over “developer-driven growth.” He said the town desperately needs senior housing, low-income housing and more apartments and condominiums for millennials. “Most of my kids cannot afford to buy a house. It’s too expensive at the moment,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to run for town council.”

Diaz also supports creating more recreational and family activities. He supports the creation of a riverfront park that offers canoing and other water sports, as well as a swimming pool for local youth.

Dylan Harper

At 28, Harper is the youngest candidate vying for a council seat. Harper, born and raised in Windsor, is an English teacher at Piner High School in Santa Rosa. He said the main reason he’s running is to address the town’s housing crunch, which he described as “untenable.”

He said Windsor has a diverse population that is in danger of being “priced out” of the community, or has already been so. Harper said he would support a municipal rent control measure, particularly to safeguard seniors, and would like to see greater regulation of short-term rentals, such as Airbnb units.

Dylan said that while he’s fortunate enough to own his own home, many young teachers like him are burdened by student loans and cannot afford to buy a home in Windsor. He would also like to see the town do more to support its residents who are undocumented immigrants.

He said “packing on development” could resolve the affordable housing crisis but diminish Windsor’s small-town appeal.

“I think what we need to look is how our current housing is being utilized,” he said, adding that some people have second homes or units that are used as “permanent Airbnbs” or are investment properties that sit empty. “We need to look closely at what’s being done with current housing instead of doing mass construction,” he said.

Rosa Reynoza

Born in Fortuna, Reynoza moved to Windsor in 1979, when her parents bought a home on Windsor Road. Her grandparents had moved to Windsor seven years earlier.

Reynoza, 46, who unsuccessfully ran for town council in 2016, said she is running again because she doesn’t feel represented. She said she’s a familiar face at town council meetings, often voicing the concerns of working people of color.

“As a mother and Latina, there was no one there who fit my profile,” she said. “Every time I would stand up and make comments, I felt like I was too late to the table, like decisions had already been made.”

Reynoza said she wants to bring greater transparency to the council’s decision-making process and promote more public participation.

She said she supports the construction of a new gym at the Town Green but opposes the destruction of Huerta Gym. “Do you need to tear down the gym?” she asked, adding that Windsor residents could make use of the facility for events such as quinceañeras.

Tari Nix

A retired educator, Nix, 65, supports high-quality education for all, as well as affordable housing for millennials, seniors and “every one in between,” she said.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of providing for the current and continuing high-quality focus on education regardless of a person’s income level,” she said in an email.

“Rampant development is not an option,” she said, adding that she advocates careful planning and use of ever-decreasing undeveloped lands. Nix said she’s had a wide array of life experiences, working as a consultant specializing in start-ups, a hotel housekeeper and a flight attendant.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @renofish.

