Ten candidates, including three incumbents, are vying for three seats on the Windsor Town Council in the Nov. 6 election, one of the more competitive races for the 26-year-old council.

Incumbents hoping to keep their spot — Sam Salmon, Dominic Foppoli and Mark Millan — are up against a field of challengers who have identified affordable housing, greater council diversity and traffic as key issues facing the town.

The last time 10 candidates ran in a single cycle for town council was 1994, Windsor’s second election as an incorporated city, according to town clerk Maria De La O.

“I don’t think there’s a bad candidate in the bunch. Everyone is intelligent and they have Windsor’s best interest at heart,” said Salmon, the six-term veteran of the council.

A common thread among many of the candidates is the need to address the housing crisis, with some saying Windsor’s character as a family-friendly town is being threatened by rising home prices and rents.

Some offered ideas on how to build new or reuse existing housing without triggering sprawl or sacrificing the local small-town feel.

What follows is a brief summary of the field of candidates, starting with incumbents, that seeks to spotlight their reasons for running and what they hope to accomplish.

Sam Salmon

A retired attorney, Salmon, 67, said he continues to be a champion for “smart growth,” a cause that hasn’t changed since he was first elected in 1994, he said. He opposes a housing development that would convert nearly 60 acres of vineyard on the east side of Windsor, north Jensen Lane.

“I don’t think it works for smart growth principles — it’s sprawl,” he said, adding that the proposal would build homes dangerously close to “urban wildland interface” areas that are susceptible to wildfire.

“We talk about what we can do for fire protection, we can build our communities in the right places.”

Salmon said other key issues for him are maintaining a healthy municipal budget, supporting local fire protection districts, proper forest management, expanding bike paths and trail systems and improving the central underpass to make it safer.

Dominic Foppoli

At 36, Foppoli is the youngest member of the town council, and first elected four years ago. He operates Christopher Creek Winery, a boutique family winery, with his brother and friends and co-owns Old Redwood Brewing Co.

Foppoli, who served on the Planning Commission for two years, said the town “is in phenomenal shape” and he wants to keep it that way.

“I’ve walked in every neighborhood in Windsor in the last two months ... 95-plus percent of people say, ‘keeping doing what the council is doing,’ ” he said.

Foppoli counts among the current council’s achievements the new Russian River Brewery, the Oliver’s Market shopping center and the fact that the town has the county’s lowest crime rate and best roads. If re-elected, his priorities would be to ensure that Windsor is prepared for the next large-scale emergency or natural disaster.

Mark Millan

Millan also was elected in 2014, and said he wants to follow through on key projects, such as the northbound onramp to Highway 101 from Arata Lane.