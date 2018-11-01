A Petaluma woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication shortly after leaving a court appearance on a separate DUI charge, police officials said.
Jamie Salkeld, 55, rear-ended a vehicle near Old Redwood Highway and North McDowell Boulevard about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Petaluma police said in a statement. While she and the other driver moved to a nearby parking lot, Salkeld crashed into the same vehicle again while trying to park, police said.
Police said Salkeld failed a field sobriety test, and officers determined she may have taken prescription medication that day. She was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital, where she provided a blood test for the investigation.
Salkeld had appeared that morning in Sonoma County Superior Court for a prior DUI case. She was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving on Nov. 21, 2017, after she crashed into a vehicle in Cotati and fled the scene, police said. A witness followed her and directed officers to her whereabouts.
You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.