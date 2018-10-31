Santa Rosa police this weekend will be checking drivers for drug and alcohol impairment at an undisclosed location.
The checkpoint will run from 7 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday somewhere within city limits, police said.
Checkpoints help get intoxicated drivers off the street and serve as a deterrent to others who might get behind the wheel when they should not, authorities say. But all it takes to avoid trouble is planning ahead, designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or car service. Beside the fact that convictions can result in costly fines and fees of up to $15,000 or more, drunken or impaired driving also leads to fatalities and injury crashes, police said.
Although alcohol consumption among drivers continues to be problem, studies also show a growing number of people involved in fatal crashes test positive for drugs, most often marijuana, police said.
“Everyone should be mindful that if you’re taking medication — whether prescription or over-the-counter — drinking even small amounts of alcohol can greatly intensify the impairment affects,” Santa Rosa police said in a news release.
The checkpoint is being funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.