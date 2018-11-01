Police say a man was punched in the stomach and robbed of his wallet at gunpoint Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a Safeway supermarket on West College Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Authorities searched the area of the 6:40 p.m. incident, but the suspect escaped capture despite wearing distinctive white face paint and black paint around his mouth, Santa Rosa police said.
The unidentified victim described what looked like a semi-automatic handgun and said he was threatened before turning over his wallet, police said. The suspect then tucked the gun in his waistband and fled on foot, south on Wild Rose Drive.
He was described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 30 years old and standing about 5-foot-6-inches tall. Police said he was wearing a white T-shirt, black hat and black shorts.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 707-528-5222.
You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.