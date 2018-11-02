s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Pittsburgh shooting victims remembered at interfaith service

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 1, 2018, 10:31PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

An overflow crowd of many faiths packed a Santa Rosa synagogue Thursday for an evening of prayer, hope, pain and remembrance five days after the massacre at a Jewish place of worship on the other side of the continent.

The victims were held close by the more than 800 people in the sanctuary at Congregation Shomrei Torah.

“We’re here this evening to remember and to mourn,” said Rabbi George Gittleman of Shomrei Torah, who quickly organized the interfaith service in collaboration with eight other Sonoma County religious leaders. “We’re also here this evening to offer a little light in a dark world.”

Faces of the 11 Jews killed by a gunman who opened fire Saturday inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh were projected on the sanctuary wall. Eleven rabbis and clergy members lit candles one at a time for each of the victims as their names appeared on the wall.

“Last week these 11 Jews died for being Jews,” said Irwin Keller, spiritual leader of Congregation Ner Shalom in Cotati. “We commend their spirits to God’s care.”

Rev. Dale Flowers, pastor of Santa Rosa’s First Presbyterian Church, said he “would like to express prayer as an act of compassion and an act of courage.”

“It takes courage to admit our brokenness and pain,” he said, but with recognition “we can find strength to grow with it.”

Rabbi Mordecai Miller of Santa Rosa’s Congregation Beth Ami said seeing flags flying at half-staff Saturday made him realize how universal that “silent statement” can be.

“This isn’t just about Jews,” he said. “It’s about us as human beings.”

There were songs and prayers of love, hurt and healing in Hebrew and English, and, as usual at Shomrei Torah, moments of humor Thursday.

As Gittleman led the crowd in a deep and oral sigh of relief, the lights went out — after Keller accidentally leaned against the switch.

Rev. Lindsey Kerr of the United Church of Christ and First United Methodist of Santa Rosa, recalled growing up in Pittsburgh and knowing the Tree of Life’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

“The work of healing will be difficult and painstaking work,” she said. “It will be the sum of our whole lives.”

Gittleman drew another laugh when he told the audience, near the end of the service, that “we had planned to ask you to stay for coffee and cookies and conversation,” a prospect clearly hampered by the crowd standing, which outnumbered the 370 people seated in the sanctuary. At least 100 more were in the hallway.

“Now we just hope you don’t get run over,” the rabbi said.

Traffic on Bennett Valley Road outside the hilltop synagogue was so heavy Santa Rosa police issued a Nixle alert at 7 p.m., advising motorists to avoid the area as people made their way to the interfaith service.

Three Santa Rosa officers were assigned to handle traffic and keep an eye on the building.

Kathryn Alford, 75, of Santa Rosa, said she came to the service “because I think we need more love in the world, not hate.”

“It’s important,” said Alford, a retired Roseland school teacher who attends Church of the Incarnation, a Santa Rosa Episcopal congregation. “We’re human beings. We need to stand together as a loving people.”

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

Bill Boorman, 84, a Catholic who attends Santa Rosa’s Resurrection Church, said he came to the synagogue “because these are my brothers and sisters. I feel very strongly about that.”

Boorman, an Oakmont resident, said he had just seen a documentary film about life in the Jewish ghetto in Warsaw, Poland that was liquidated by the Nazis.

Related Stories
Pittsburgh synagogue rampage suspect pleads not guilty
'I'm going to die:' Shooting survivors relive horrors at Pittsburgh synagogue
Prayers, songs to mark Sonoma County’s message of hope after killings

“It was a reminder of how horrific this event was in Pittsburgh,” he said. “There is this underlying current of anti-Semitism in the (United) States. We know where it’s coming from.”

In California, there were 268 anti- Semitic incidents last year, second only to New York with 380, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Bob Lewon, 76, a Shomrei Torah member who lives in Freestone, recalled growing up in the wake of World War II and visiting Israel, absorbing the Jewish saying “never again.”

“It seems like the potential is there for it to happen again,” he said. “With a president preaching violence, you’re going to have trouble.”

Summing up, Rev. Chris Bell of the Unitarian Universalists of Santa Rosa, said: “So now what do we do? We do what your ancestors and mine have done throughout the centuries, we gather up our things, we dust ourselves off and we keep on truckin’ to the promised land.”

As a preacher in a “nondogmatic and noncreedal faith,” Bell said he was obliged to add “the promised land of your choice,” drawing a loud laugh.

“It’s a trick,” he said. “There is no choice because this is the promised land for all of us.”

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment