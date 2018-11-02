An overflow crowd of many faiths packed a Santa Rosa synagogue Thursday for an evening of prayer, hope, pain and remembrance five days after the massacre at a Jewish place of worship on the other side of the continent.

The victims were held close by the more than 800 people in the sanctuary at Congregation Shomrei Torah.

“We’re here this evening to remember and to mourn,” said Rabbi George Gittleman of Shomrei Torah, who quickly organized the interfaith service in collaboration with eight other Sonoma County religious leaders. “We’re also here this evening to offer a little light in a dark world.”

Faces of the 11 Jews killed by a gunman who opened fire Saturday inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh were projected on the sanctuary wall. Eleven rabbis and clergy members lit candles one at a time for each of the victims as their names appeared on the wall.

“Last week these 11 Jews died for being Jews,” said Irwin Keller, spiritual leader of Congregation Ner Shalom in Cotati. “We commend their spirits to God’s care.”

Rev. Dale Flowers, pastor of Santa Rosa’s First Presbyterian Church, said he “would like to express prayer as an act of compassion and an act of courage.”

“It takes courage to admit our brokenness and pain,” he said, but with recognition “we can find strength to grow with it.”

Rabbi Mordecai Miller of Santa Rosa’s Congregation Beth Ami said seeing flags flying at half-staff Saturday made him realize how universal that “silent statement” can be.

“This isn’t just about Jews,” he said. “It’s about us as human beings.”

There were songs and prayers of love, hurt and healing in Hebrew and English, and, as usual at Shomrei Torah, moments of humor Thursday.

As Gittleman led the crowd in a deep and oral sigh of relief, the lights went out — after Keller accidentally leaned against the switch.

Rev. Lindsey Kerr of the United Church of Christ and First United Methodist of Santa Rosa, recalled growing up in Pittsburgh and knowing the Tree of Life’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

“The work of healing will be difficult and painstaking work,” she said. “It will be the sum of our whole lives.”

Gittleman drew another laugh when he told the audience, near the end of the service, that “we had planned to ask you to stay for coffee and cookies and conversation,” a prospect clearly hampered by the crowd standing, which outnumbered the 370 people seated in the sanctuary. At least 100 more were in the hallway.

“Now we just hope you don’t get run over,” the rabbi said.

Traffic on Bennett Valley Road outside the hilltop synagogue was so heavy Santa Rosa police issued a Nixle alert at 7 p.m., advising motorists to avoid the area as people made their way to the interfaith service.

Three Santa Rosa officers were assigned to handle traffic and keep an eye on the building.

Kathryn Alford, 75, of Santa Rosa, said she came to the service “because I think we need more love in the world, not hate.”

“It’s important,” said Alford, a retired Roseland school teacher who attends Church of the Incarnation, a Santa Rosa Episcopal congregation. “We’re human beings. We need to stand together as a loving people.”